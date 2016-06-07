Alan Shearer's son filmed his Dad taking penalties and now we wish he was still playing for England
Still got it
It's a dance as old as time. Plucky England step up in major tournaments only to crash out on penalties to teams with nerves of steel and actual golden balls.
At Euro 2016, frankly England might not even get that far, but if they do, Roy Hodgson shouldn't be looking at the subs' bench for inspiration. He should be looking up at the commentary box.
BBC pundit Alan Shearer proved he has still got the skills this week when his son posted a video of him taking a penalty in the back garden before flying out to France.
Pity Alan said on Twitter only a few days ago that he was "retired for good".
Euro 2016 kicks off this Friday 10 June with France v Romania, live on ITV. The BBC's first live game is Poland v Northern Ireland on Saturday 11 June.