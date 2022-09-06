The Gers were humbled by Celtic in a 4-0 rout at Parkhead on Saturday and Giovanni van Bronckhorst can't allow his players' heads to drop.

Rangers must respond to their weekend Old Firm humiliation with a positive display in their Champions League opener against Ajax.

Rangers reached the Europa League final last season and proved they can mix it with some of the finest teams in Europe as they defeated Dortmund en route.

Their 2022/23 campaign has been less than stellar, however. They already sit five points short of Celtic after six games and will be determined to put on a good show in the Netherlands here.

Ajax have not missed a step since the departure of boss Erik ten Hag and star winger Antony to Manchester United in the summer. The Dutch giants have won five out of five in the Eredivisie so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Ajax v Rangers?

Ajax v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 7th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Ajax v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including PSG v Juventus.

What TV channel is Ajax v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

How to live stream Ajax v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ajax v Rangers team news

Ajax predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Taylor, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Ajax v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Ajax v Rangers

Rangers fans will be desperate for their men to produce a backlash performance on the big stage to atone for the embarrassment of the weekend's result. However, Ajax look deadly in the early stages of 2022/23 and know that a home clash against Rangers is their best chance of picking up points in a group that also contains Liverpool and Napoli.

Our prediction: Ajax 1-0 Rangers (9/1 at bet365)

