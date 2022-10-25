A draw would guarantee second place in Group A, however, the Reds will give themselves a chance to catch Napoli if they win at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Liverpool travel to Ajax on Wednesday night with Jurgen Klopp's men needing a point to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Liverpool come into this on the back of their dismal 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

It looked like Liverpool had turned the corner after a slow start to the campaign, with wins against Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham. However, the Forest defeat showed that the Reds might be challenging for the top four this season instead of the title.

As for Ajax, they need to win - plus other results to go their way - if they're to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stages.

Alfred Schreuder's side won their opening game against Rangers but went on to lose three in a row.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax v Liverpool on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Ajax v Liverpool?

Ajax v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 26th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Ajax v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Ajax v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Ajax v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ajax v Liverpool team news

Ajax predicted XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Elliott; Firmino, Salah, Nunez.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Liverpool merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Ajax v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ajax (11/4) Draw (16/5) Liverpool (17/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Ajax v Liverpool

Ajax will be all-out attack on Wednesday night, with only a win being good enough for the Dutch side.

That will leave plenty of space for Liverpool to exploit on the counter attack. It's going to be an open game and there's a big chance of plenty of goals.

Our prediction: Ajax 2-3 Liverpool (18/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.