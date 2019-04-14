They found the net 10 times in clashes with Airdrieonians, St Johnstone and Hibernian to reach the semi-finals.

Aberdeen have taken two of their three ties to replays but found a way to progress each time.

They recorded a terrific 2-0 away win at Ibrox to prevent an Old Firm clash in the Scottish Cup this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Aberdeen v Celtic game?

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 14th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Aberdeen v Celtic

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 from 1:30pm.

A free one-month trial is available for Sky customers with the channel costing £9.99 per month if you choose to continue your subscription.

The online streaming service Premier Player also has an initial free one-month trial period for new customers.

Free trials are not available for Virgin Media customers but they can still sign up for the channel at the cost of £9.99 per month.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Aberdeen impressively kept a pair of clean sheets when they faced both Celtic and Rangers within four days of each other at the start of March.

Derek McInnes’ side certainly isn’t one to take lightly, but Neil Lennon will be desperate to crown his return to Glasgow with a triumphant cup win.

The Bhoys will hope to end the season with a flourish, and when they turn up the heat, who can stop them?

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic

