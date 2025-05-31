Lennon was part of the last Spurs side to get their hands on a trophy, playing every minute as they beat London rivals Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, and will be pulling his boots back on in June for Soccer Aid.

Aaron Lennon will be playing for England at Soccer Aid 2025 on Sunday 15th June. Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

The 38-year-old, who retired in 2022, is part of the England squad for the much-loved charity game at Old Trafford in June, and has revealed, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, that he didn't take much convincing.

"I got asked the question and I couldn't wait," he explained. "I jumped at it. I've got a few pals that have played in it previously and they say how amazing it is. Obviously, it's for such a special cause.

"To put the boots on again is always special, so I'm really looking forward to it."

On top of a host of celebrities, Lennon will be lining up alongside some former England teammates and will have a coach he knows well as part of the Three Lions' backroom staff.

"It will be great to see Harry Redknapp," he said. "I played a charity match with him a couple of years back and that was great. Harry is always good fun. He was a great manager.

"There are a few former teammates. Gary Neville is playing, Jermain Defoe, Wazza (Rooney), so it will be good to see those boys. It's funny when you finish football, you don't see them other than doing a bit of TV together, but it'll be great to put the boots back on with them."

Though it is only a charity game, there is some serious footballing talent in both the England and World XI squads – and Lennon believes none of the former players will be holding anything back.

He said: "It always happens. As soon as you put the boots on, it just becomes so competitive. Whether that is training or, in particular, on the match day. It's funny because players will say they'll take it easy but once they put the boots on, you go back into that mode."

Harry Kane won the 2024/25 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS/AFP via Getty Images

This season has been a momentous one for another of Lennon's former teammates.

Kane left Spurs in the summer of 2023 in search of silverware and, after ending last season empty-handed, has finally got his hands on the first trophy of his career in 2024/25.

The England captain's 26 goals and 10 assists were central to Bayern's Bundesliga title win, which Lennon believes the 31-year-old has long deserved.

"100 per cent," he said. "What a player. I was fortunate to play Harry when he was a young boy, coming through, breaking into the team.

"We could all see his quality from then, but what he's gone on to do, it's not surprising, because of the pro he already was at that age, but like I said, he deserves it. I'm buzzing for him."

Kane still has two years on his contract at the Allianz Arena but, like many of a Spurs persuasion, Lennon is hoping to see him back in Lilywhite before his career is done.

"I'd love to see it," he admitted. "I think that would be the icing on the cake for Harry to finish at Spurs. He is a Spurs boy through and through. He loves the football club, he's idolised by the fans.

"There will probably be a statue of Harry one day, especially if he comes back. I'd love to see him come back once he's won a few trophies."

It may be more than just an emotional return to North London to cement his legend status that tempts Kane to return to his boyhood club, as the striker is 47 goals short of Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

Soccer Aid 2025 takes place on Sunday 15th June 2025, with tickets available for the clash at Old Trafford.

