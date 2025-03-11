This year, the UNICEF charity football match has also confirmed sporting legends Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney will be joining the England coaching team, with Rooney also promising to lace up his boots and come out of retirement for the game.

The Ex-Plymouth Argyle manager said: "I enjoyed the last time I was involved at Soccer Aid so much that when the call came for the 2025 match it was a really easy decision.

"I’m a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. It really sums up how brilliant Soccer Aid is. We have this in common: we’ll both be taking it incredibly seriously."

Joining the England team is the likes of Mo Farah, Louis Tomlinson, Paddy McGuiness, Gary Neville, Tom Grennan, Sam Thompson, Sam Quek, and Steven Bartlett.

Tickets for this name-heavy match are now on sale, so here's what you need to know.

Where is Soccer Aid this year?

After residing in Chelsea's Stamford Bridge last year, Soccer Aid 2025 is heading back up north to Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

When is Soccer Aid 2025

This year's Soccer Aid match is set for Sunday 15th June with kick-off at 7:30pm.

How much is a ticket for Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid tickets start at just £10.50 for concessions and £21 for adults for Category 5 seating.

The price then goes up by £10 depending on which category you sit in: £31.50 for Category 4, £42 for Category 3, £52.50 for Category 2, and £63 for Category 1.

How to get Soccer Aid tickets

As of this morning, there are still plenty of spaces available, but we’d suggest getting over there fast if you want to guarantee yourself a spot.

