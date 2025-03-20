With former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is set to join Man United great Wayne Rooney as part of England's management team, and the pair teasing a potential strike partnership, it's only fitting that the match is returning to Old Trafford for a ninth time in June.

Ex-One Direction bandmate and Red Devils fan Louis Tomlinson returns after eight years away while Joe Hart, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton will pull the Three Lions back on to make their Soccer Aid debuts alongside another new face in Angry Ginge.

England's squad is fleshed out with a returning roster of celebs and ex-players but we know less about who will be turning out for the World XI. The initial reveal has an Italian feel to it with legendary Azzurri defender Leonardo Bonucci and AC Milan star Nadia Nadim set to make their Soccer Aid bows.

England ended a five-year wait for a victory with a 6-3 win at Stamford Bridge last year to take the overall standings to 7-6 in favour of the World XI – but who are the first names confirmed as part of the star-studded line-ups set to battle it out this time around?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which celebrities and legends will take part in the line-ups at Soccer Aid 2025.

Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2025?

The full Soccer Aid 2025 squads have not yet been confirmed but ITV has dropped the initial line-ups.

As in recent years, more star power will be added to the England and World XI squads ahead of the game in June.

Check out the Soccer Aid line-ups, coaches and managers as well as presenters and commentators.

England Soccer Aid team line-up

Steph Houghton Getty Images

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Toni Duggan (Former footballer)

Angry Ginge (YouTuber)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Joe Hart (Former footballer)

Steph Houghton (Former footballer)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Sam Thompson (King of the Jungle)

Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

England Soccer Aid manager and coaches

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Tyson Fury (Boxer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Vicky McClure (Actor)

Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

World XI Soccer Aid team line-up

Leonardo Bonucci Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)

Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Nadia Nadim (Footballer)

Livi Sheldon (Diamond from Gladiators)

World XI Soccer Aid manager and coaches

The World XI management and coaching staff has not yet been confirmed.

Last year former Chelsea and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino his long-term assistant Jesus Perez took charge, with freestyle footballer Billy Wingrove in as a skills coach.

Leading the commentary will be Sam Matterface, the familiar voice of England games on ITV and the Premier League on talkSPORT.

Iain Stirling will again be swapping the Love Island voiceover booth for the Old Trafford gantry to join on co-comms.

Soccer Aid 2025 presenters

Dermot O’Leary returns as host in the role has held since 2010 while he will once again be joined by former England star Alex Scott.

Joining the pair throughout the evening will be a revolving roster of special guests, experts and familiar faces.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.