What channel is Newcastle v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out the latest TV details as struggling Newcastle face the intensity of Leeds in a classic Premier League match-up live on BT Sport.
Newcastle v Leeds is a classic Premier League encounter, though this edition of the showdown is between two sides desperate for points to avoid sliding into a relegation dogfight.
Premier League fixtures will stack up in the coming weeks, and both sides will be determined to shuffle as far away from danger as possible.
Newcastle are in particular danger as they teeter on the brink, probably just one game away from being fully embroiled by the chaos below them.
Boss Steve Bruce is under intense scrutiny to steer the ship to calmer waters, but increasingly lacklustre performances suggest all is not well on Tyneside.
Leeds have won seven and lost nine of their opening 18 games. Their total of two draws is the lowest in the league, proving they are an all-or-nothing team who need to find some consistency if they are to ensure a steady second half of the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.
When is Newcastle v Leeds on TV?
Newcastle v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021.
Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 6pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.
What TV channel is Newcastle v Leeds on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm
How to live stream Newcastle v Leeds online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Newcastle v Leeds team news
Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.
Our prediction: Newcastle v Leeds
Usually I’d err on the side of caution when making a prediction, but this Newcastle side are ripe for the picking against a breathless team such as Leeds.
They lack identity and style, they lack defensive stability and attacking threat, they simply lack a plan.
The Newcastle players, while not aided by their increasingly wavering manager, appear to have lost that extra burst of energy, that extra dash of desire. Confidence is rock-bottom and tireless Leeds – for all their flaws – can simply not be accused of downing tools, they’ll seek to exploit their opposition’s lethargy tonight.
Our prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Leeds
