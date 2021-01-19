FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, draw details and more
FA Cup fixtures will be shown live on TV in the weeks ahead and we've got the full round-up of TV details.
The FA Cup returns to our screens this weekend with a fresh batch of dramatic ties to savour, none bigger than a seismic clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
The sides met in the recent weekend of Premier League fixtures but failed to deliver a top-draw spectacle as they drew 0-0 in front of an expectant TV audience.
Both teams will have another chance to get one over their rivals, but there are plenty of exciting match-ups beyond the obvious showpiece game.
Non-league Chorley have conquered two League One teams and a depleted XI from Championship side Derby on their quest to the fourth round, and they have been rewarded with a terrific clash against Premier League Wolves.
Cheltenham host Manchester City, Luton go up against Chelsea and Wycombe take on Tottenham in three other big mismatches of the round.
A host of games are set to be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, and full fifth round draw details.
How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK
Games are mostly being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream FA Cup online
BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below
Other games will also be broadcast via the BBC Sport website.
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Some games will be shown exclusively live on The FA Player, a free service from The FA to compensate for the fact that fans cannot attend matches in person.
All you need to do is sign up and you can tune in for several games without paying a penny.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – fourth round
Friday 22nd January
Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 23rd January
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1
Sheffield United v Plymouth (3pm) BBC Sport website / BBC iPlayer
West Ham v Doncaster (3pm) BBC Sport website / BBC iPlayer
Bournemouth v Crawley (3pm) BT Sport Extra 2
Brighton v Blackpool (3pm) BT Sport Extra 3
Swansea v Nottingham Forest (3pm) BT Sport Extra 4
Barnsley v Norwich (3pm) BT Sport Extra 5
Millwall v Bristol City (3pm) BT Sport Extra 6
Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One
Sunday 24th January
Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One
Brentford v Leicester (2:30pm) BT Sport 1
Fulham v Burnley (2:30pm) BT Sport Extra 2
Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) BT Sport 1
Monday 25th January
Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?
Well, it’s already happened! The fourth and fifth round draws were held on the same evening following the conclusion of the third round ties.
This ensured that clubs could have a head-start in planning logistics should they proceed to the next stage of the competition.
The full set of potential fixtures are as follows:
Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
Man Utd or Liverpool v West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Man City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool
Fifth round matches are scheduled for the midweek slot around 9th/10th February.
We’ll bring you all the TV details and timings once everything is firmed up.
