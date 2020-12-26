What channel is Fulham v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton travel to the capital to take on Fulham on an exciting day of festive Premier League fixtures.

Fulham earned themselves a valuable point last weekend as they drew away at Newcastle while Southampton’s sterling start to the season suffered a setback, falling to a narrow loss to Manchester City.

Six points in their previous five games actually represents a decent return for the Cottagers, who were painfully slow out of the blocks this season.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be hoping to get their campaign back on track as they continue to eye a spot in Europe.

With both sides in decent form, their Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures could be crackers, including this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Southampton on TV?

Fulham v Southampton will take place on Saturday 26th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Fulham v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Southampton online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v Southampton team news

Fulham: Scott Parker’s squad have held up well so far in December.

The Englishman is unlikely to make many changes from the side that drew to Newcastle.

Southampton: Ralph Hasenhüttl might have to do without Danny Ings for the trip to London after the striker limped off against Man City.

Che Adams is expected to lead the line in his stead, while Theo Walcott could be in contention once again.

Our prediction: Fulham v Southampton

Southampton are favourites going into the clash but will have a tricky task on their hands, with Fulham looking better and better as the weeks go by.

The London side will be quietly confident of causing an upset but will need to be at their best again if they are to get anything out of the game.

Ultimately, Southampton should come out on top, but it could be quite a battle.

Our prediction: Fulham 0 – 1 Southampton

