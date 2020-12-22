What channel is Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal take on Manchester City in a showpiece Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at the Emirates this week.

The Gunners are in dire straits right now, and a high profile cup encounter is probably the last thing they need right now.

Four Carabao Cup fixtures will be played this week, and Arsenal are arguably the team under the most pressure to perform, given their appalling league form so far.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit 15th in the table, just four points above the relegation water line, with pressure mounting on his position at the club.

Man City have steadily improved in 2020/21 and have strong pedigree in the Carabao Cup meaning they enter this one as clear favourites to progress.

When is Arsenal v Man City on TV?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Tuesday 22nd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Arsenal v Man City in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Arsenal v Man City team news

Arsenal: Arteta hasn’t been dealt a kind hand in terms of injuries this season. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all out through injury.

Granit Xhaka is suspended for the clash, Mesut Ozil and Sokratis are not in the squad, while Reiss Nelson has a knock that is likely to keep him out.

Man City: Barring a trio of defensive doubts, City are looking far fresher than they have done.

Only Gabriel Jesus joins Oleksander Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia on the ‘maybe’ pile, with Sergio Aguero tipped to make his first start since October.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man City

City have become a steely defensive unit, conceding just one goal and keeping seven clean sheets in their last eight matches across all competitions.

John Stones has played a large part of the improvements and is likely to start once more for City.

This robust defence, combined with the return of Aguero as a focal point could be the catalyst for a rise up the table for City. Arsenal are ragged at the moment, and they’re not fancied to cause an upset here.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Man City

