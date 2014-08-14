The new elite European championship will open with Harlequins v Castres Olympique on 17 October, live on BT Sport at 7.45pm. Sky Sports will begin their coverage with Sale Sharks against Munster on 18 October at 1pm.

All 20 games in Round 1 and 2 will be shown live on either BT Sport or Sky Sports, who agreed to share broadcasting rights this April following months of negotiation. Defending European champions Toulon will kick off their campaign at home to Welsh side Scarlets, while reigning Aviva Premiership champions Northampton will travel to French side Racing Metro 92.

The full list of live televised fixtures for the first two rounds are below:

17 October

Harlequins v Castres Olympique, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport

18 October

Sale Sharks v Munster, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports

Saracens v Clermont Auvergne, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport

Glasgow Warriors v Bath, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport

Racing Metro 92 v Northampton Saints, kcik-off 6.15pm Sky Sports

Leicester Tigers v Ulster, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport

19 October

Ospreys v Benetton Treviso, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports

Toulouse v Montpelier, kick-off 2pm Sky Sports

Toulon v Scarlets, kick-off 4.15pm Sky Sports

Leinster v Wasps, kick-off 5.15pm BT Sport

24 October

Munster v Saracens, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport

25 October

Ulster v Toulon, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports

Bath v Toulouse, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport

Northampton Saints v Ospreys, kick-off 5.15pm Sky Sports

Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors, kick-off 6.15pm Sky Sports

Scarlets v Leicester Tigers, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport

26 October

Castres Olympique v Leinster, kick-off 2pm Sky Sports

Clermont Auvergne v Sale Sharks, kick-off 4.15pm Sky Sports

Wasps v Harlequins, kick-off 5.15pm BT Sport

Benetton Treviso v Racing Metro, kick-off 6.15pm BT Sport