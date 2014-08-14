First live TV matches for debut European Rugby Champions Cup revealed
Sky Sports and BT Sport share the spoils in new European tournament replacing the Heineken Cup
The two major stakeholders in the battle for European rugby TV rights, BT Sport and Sky Sports, have announced their first live fixtures for the new European Rugby Champions Cup.
The 20-team tournament replaces the Heineken Cup, which ended last year after English and French clubs threatened to create a breakaway tournament.
The new elite European championship will open with Harlequins v Castres Olympique on 17 October, live on BT Sport at 7.45pm. Sky Sports will begin their coverage with Sale Sharks against Munster on 18 October at 1pm.
All 20 games in Round 1 and 2 will be shown live on either BT Sport or Sky Sports, who agreed to share broadcasting rights this April following months of negotiation. Defending European champions Toulon will kick off their campaign at home to Welsh side Scarlets, while reigning Aviva Premiership champions Northampton will travel to French side Racing Metro 92.
The full list of live televised fixtures for the first two rounds are below:
17 October
Harlequins v Castres Olympique, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport
18 October
Sale Sharks v Munster, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports
Saracens v Clermont Auvergne, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport
Glasgow Warriors v Bath, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport
Racing Metro 92 v Northampton Saints, kcik-off 6.15pm Sky Sports
Leicester Tigers v Ulster, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport
19 October
Ospreys v Benetton Treviso, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports
Toulouse v Montpelier, kick-off 2pm Sky Sports
Toulon v Scarlets, kick-off 4.15pm Sky Sports
Leinster v Wasps, kick-off 5.15pm BT Sport
24 October
Munster v Saracens, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport
25 October
Ulster v Toulon, kick-off 1pm Sky Sports
Bath v Toulouse, kick-off 3.15pm BT Sport
Northampton Saints v Ospreys, kick-off 5.15pm Sky Sports
Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors, kick-off 6.15pm Sky Sports
Scarlets v Leicester Tigers, kick-off 7.45pm BT Sport
26 October
Castres Olympique v Leinster, kick-off 2pm Sky Sports
Clermont Auvergne v Sale Sharks, kick-off 4.15pm Sky Sports
Wasps v Harlequins, kick-off 5.15pm BT Sport
Benetton Treviso v Racing Metro, kick-off 6.15pm BT Sport