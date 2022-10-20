The host nation demolished Samoa – who were highly-fancied going into the tournament – in the opener.

England take on France in their second Rugby League World Cup match of the campaign this weekend.

Shaun Wane's men ran riot in the 60-6 victory, with eight different try scorers on the scorecard.

France head into the tournament with increasingly lofty ambitions, though they are the underdogs going into this showdown with England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France?

England v France will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

The game takes place at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton.

What time is kick-off?

England v France will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v France on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 4:30pm with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream England v France online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets free of charge meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

England Rugby League World Cup fixtures

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm)

Saturday 22nd October

England v France (5pm)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm)

