Dustin Poirier’s record, stats, height, weight ahead of UFC 257

Dustin Poirier is out for revenge against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 this weekend.

The 32-year-old American has been forced to wait more than six years for a second crack at McGregor after being taken down by the Irishman at UFC 178.

Since then, and particularly in the last three years, Poirier has stepped up with a string of high profile bouts and a slew of big victories, leading to his redemption shot against McGregor.

Much of the spotlight ahead of UFC 257 is squarely focused on McGregor, but we’re on hand to bring you all the key stats on Poirier ahead of the encounter.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the important info about Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 257.

Who is Dustin Poirier?

Poirier is a 32-year-old UFC born in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA and fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida.

The Diamond currently ranks second in the UFC Lightweight rankings, only behind Justin Gaethje and reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

His first bout against McGregor knocked him back, but he boasts a range of notable scalps including that of Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez, Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Dan Hooker.

There are few big fighters that Poirier hasn’t been able to take down though, like McGregor, his last defeat came at the hands of Khabib.

Dustin Poirier height and weight

Poirier stands at 5ft 9in (175cm) and tends to weigh around 155lbs (70kg).

The 32-year-old fighter boasts a 72in (183cm) reach and fights with a southpaw stance.

Dustin Poirier record

Poirier has a strong record of 26 wins, six defeats since his first professional fight in 2009.

Last five fights:

W – Dan Hooker (UFC on ESPN)

L – Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 242)

W – Max Holloway (UFC 236)

W – Eddie Alvarez (UFC on Fox)

W – Justin Gaethje (UFC on Fox)

Dustin Poirier’s next fight

You can watch Dustin Poirier take on Conor McGregor at UFC 257

The event will cost a one-off fee of £19.95 and the platform is usually reserved for the biggest global events.

