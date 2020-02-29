The innovative new feature places a camera inside every driver's helmet, meaning you see exactly what they see as they blaze around the tarmac.

It's a no holds barred experience with the 8mm camera detecting every bump and vibration from the cockpit – you feel what the driver feels.

The tiny 2.5-gram piece of kit is placed behind the visor in a world's first for FIA-sanctioned single-seater racing.

To experience Driver's Eye, tune in to BBC Two for the 45-minute long Marrakesh E-Prix this Saturday.