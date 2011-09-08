Don't miss our fantastic Rugby World Cup wall chart - free in every issue
The action kicks off this weekend, so keep track of it all with our free wall chart...
The Rugby World Cup kicks off this week and you
won’t miss a pass, punt or scrum with RT's free wall chart in our
brand-new issue.
Containing details of every group, fixture and where you can see every game on TV, this glossy chart is the one essential accessory for this year's competition.
And if you need your rugger appetite whetting further,
we’ve got analysis of the upcoming tournament from Mike Tindall, Martin
Johnson, Scott Hastings and Gareth Thomas.
Also this week:
Meet five newly discovered dinosaurs that make the T rex look like a pussycat
More like this
Kirsty Wark takes the MasterChef challenge – and talks Libya and lentils with Gregg and John
Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud meets the couple who rescued a lifeboat station
The Hairy Bikers reveal their latest culinary mission
Gary Oldman on his ten-year absence from the big screen – and why Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy tempted him back
We ponder what’s next for Colin Firth after his Oscar success
Playwright Alan Ayckbourn on rivalling Shakespeare’s popularity
Martin Clunes reveals how much Doc Martin means to him and the family business
And Zoe Ball on loving murders, foxtrots - and Matt Smith
Next week in RT…The return of Downton Abbey…Peter Firth picks his top ten Spooks moments…and Tim Dowling finds out how valuable his banjo is on Antiques Roadshow…on sale Tuesday 13 September