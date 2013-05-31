David Walliams is getting back in the water
The comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge will take part in an open water event for SwimBritain alongside Olympics stars Keri-Anne Payne and Rebecca Adlington
Besides his comedic hijinks with Matt Lucas, and persistent flirtations with Simon Cowell, David Walliams is known for his gutsy swimming feats across the English channel and along the length of the River Thames. So it comes as no surprise that the Little Britain comedian is donning his wetsuit once again to help launch SwimBritain.
The event will see relay teams up and down the country taking part in 4,000m swims with a Little SwimBritain distance of 2,000m also available for those less confident in the pool. There will also be an open water race taking place at Blenheim Palace's great lake which Walliams is getting back in the water for.
The Britain's Got Talent judge has teamed up with Team GB open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne and recently-retired Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington for a new video promoting the event, in which he explains his passion for swimming.
"For me it's a massive thrill – swimming the channel, swimming the Thames – and every day people ask me about it," he explains. "I wasn't a sporty kid. People know me for these challenges I've done but the only sport I was actually good at as a kid was swimming because I was quite overweight and it's a really inclusive sport. I'm certainly not the fastest – I was never going to win a gold medal – but for me I did it for the fun of swimming and that's the great thing about this campaign, it's trying to get that sense of fun."
To hear more about SwimBritain and for another glimpse of Walliams in a wetsuit, check out the video below...