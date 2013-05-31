The Britain's Got Talent judge has teamed up with Team GB open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne and recently-retired Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington for a new video promoting the event, in which he explains his passion for swimming.

"For me it's a massive thrill – swimming the channel, swimming the Thames – and every day people ask me about it," he explains. "I wasn't a sporty kid. People know me for these challenges I've done but the only sport I was actually good at as a kid was swimming because I was quite overweight and it's a really inclusive sport. I'm certainly not the fastest – I was never going to win a gold medal – but for me I did it for the fun of swimming and that's the great thing about this campaign, it's trying to get that sense of fun."

