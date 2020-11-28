Now everything is set and ready for Dubois and Joyce to meet in the ring at the third time of asking.

Young sensation Dubois has racked up 14 wins and remains undefeated at the age of 22, with his eyes locked on reaching the next level in the heavyweight category.

Many are tipping Dubois to launch his way into the upper echelons of the heavyweight division in due course, but now he will simply be focused on bruising every contender in his path.

More like this

Seasoned star Joyce will be a staunch test of skill and mettle for Dubois, with fans across the UK gearing up for a tantalising showdown – one of the biggest of the year.

Check out all the latest details about Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce.

When is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce?

Dubois v Joyce will take finally take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

The bout has been rescheduled throughout 2020 with the original date set to be 11th April. It was moved to July, but once again it had to be knocked back.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce?

The main event – Dubois v Joyce – is expected to go ahead from 10:30pm UK time.

The undercard will kick-start around 7pm with plenty for boxing fans to sink their teeth into.

Where is Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce held?

The fight will take place at Church House in Westminster, London, though it was originally supposed to be held at the O2 Arena in front of an inevitably packed crowd.

Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce undercard

Some names are yet to be confirmed, but we'll bring you the full details as soon as they're confirmed.

Jack Catterall v Abderrazak Houya

Hamzah Sheeraz v Guido Nicolas Pitto

Jack Massey v Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid

Louie Lynn v TBC

David Adeleye v Danny Whitaker

Joshua Frankham v TBC

Mitchell Barton v Matt Gordon

Watch Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce in UK

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can also watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

It was originally intended to be a pay-per-view card live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, but plans have changed to give fans easier access to the big bout.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead with several big names confirmed on the card.

Watch Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce in USA

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Check out our guide to boxing on tv for all the biggest upcoming fights.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.