UCI Road World Championships on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The UCI Road World Championships 2024 kicks off in Zurich this weekend, hot on the heels of an Olympic summer and a nail-biting Vuelta a España.
Eventual – and now four-time – Vuelta champion Primož Roglič will line up among the pack just two weeks after clinching victory in Madrid.
Remco Evenepoel is the man to beat after claiming two gold medals in the men's time trial and road race at the Olympic Games in August.
The Belgian rider has gone from strength to strength at the age of just 24. He won the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships 2023 and the road race in 2022.
In the women's events, Australian Grace Brown will be desperate to cap off her career with a time trial victory after finishing second by 13 seconds and six seconds respectively in the last two years. She won Olympic gold this summer.
Lotte Kopecky will aim to defend her title in the women's road race, but faces stern competition from the likes of Paris 2024 gold medal winner Kristen Faulkner.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch UCI Road World Championships 2024.
When are the UCI Road World Championships 2024?
The UCI Road World Championships kicks off on Sunday 22nd September 2024.
The event will run until Sunday 29th September 2024, with the final batch of races taking place that day.
How to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the UCI Road World Championships 2024 live on BBC, Eurosport and discovery+ Standard.
Sunday's events will be shown live on BBC, featuring the men's and women's time trials.
The remainder of the event will be available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
UCI Road World Championships 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Sunday 22nd September
- Women's Time Trial (11:00am) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button
- Men's Time Trial (1:20pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two
- Men's Individual Time Trial (3:15pm) Eurosport 2 / discovery+
Monday 23rd September
- Junior Men's Individual Time Trial (8:15am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
- U23 Men's Individual Time Trial (1:45pm) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Tuesday 24th September
- Junior Women's Individual Time Trial (7:30am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Wednesday 25th September
- Mixed Team Time Trial (1:00pm) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Thursday 26th September
- Junior Women's Road Race (9:00am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
- Junior Men's Road Race (1:15pm) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Friday 27th September
- U23 Men's Road Race (11:45am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Saturday 28th September
- Women's Road Race (11:30am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
Sunday 29th September
- Men's Road Race (9:30am) Eurosport 1 / discovery+
