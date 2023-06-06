The brand new Netflix docuseries from the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will open the doors for fans to see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the 2022 edition of the race.

Tour de France Unchained will take fans under the helmets of the world's finest cycling stars as they do battle across the peaks and valleys of France.

The show is perfectly timed to draw in a fresh audience ahead of the 2023 Tour de France which gets under way in July.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the release of Tour de France Unchained.

Tour de France Unchained will be released on Netflix on Thursday 8th June 2023.

How many episodes are in Tour de France Unchained?

There will be eight episodes in the first season, each running for approximately 45 minutes.

The full season will be released on Netflix at once.

What is Tour de France Unchained about?

Tour de France Unchained will follow the 2022 Tour de France from a fly-on-the-wall perspective.

A number of teams involved in the event granted cameras access to their riders, workshops and behind the scenes along the route.

Footage shown in the trailers includes unique perspectives of the Tour, from on-bike footage to interviews with riders and staff members.

A number of journalists and experts will also appear throughout the docuseries with explanations of the key tenets of the sport.

The show is produced by Box to Box Films, the brains behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Break Point. They will hope for similar success with Tour de France unchained.

Tour de France Unchained trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Tour de France Unchained below:

Tour de France Unchained premieres on Netflix on Thursday 8th June 2023.

