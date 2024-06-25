And that's not all. Forget the iconic final stage as riders traditionally zoom towards the Champs-Elysees. Instead, the final stage will be held in Nice, the first time the event has finished in a city away from Paris.

Watch the Tour de France on discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports

There's a perfectly reasonable explanation for it all, as Paris will be preoccupied setting up for the Olympic Games, which formally starts on Friday 26th July.

The eyes of the world will rest on France this summer, and you can get a feel for the surroundings early by soaking up the most prestigious cycling event of them all.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2024 schedule.

When does Tour de France 2024 start?

The race begins on Saturday 29th June 2024 in Florence, Italy.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 21st July 2024, with the final stage to be held in Nice, France.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tour de France 2024 route and schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 29th June – 10:30am

Stage 1: Florence to Rimini, 206km

Sunday 30th June – 11am

Stage 2: Cesenatico to Bologna, 199km

Monday 1st July – 10am

Stage 3: Plaisance to Turin, 230.5km

Tuesday 2nd July – 12pm

Stage 4: Pinerolo to Valloire, 140km

Wednesday 3rd July – 12pm

Stage 5: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, 177.5km

Thursday 4th July – 11:30am

Stage 6: Mâcon to Dijon, 163.5km

Friday 5th July – 11:30am

Stage 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, 25.3km (Individual Time-Trial)

Saturday 6th July – 12pm

Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, 183.5km

Sunday 7th July – 12:15pm

Stage 9: Troyes to Troyes, 199km

Monday 8th July

Rest Day: Orléans

Tuesday 9th July – 12pm

Stage 10: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187.5km

Wednesday 10th July – 10:15am

Stage 11: Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran, 211km

Thursday 11th July – 11:30am

Stage 12: Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 204km

Friday 12th July – 12:30pm

Stage 13: Agen to Pau, 165.5km

Saturday 13th July – 11am

Stage 14: Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet, 152km

Sunday 14th July – 11am

Stage 15: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille, 198km

Monday 15th July

Rest Day: Gruissan

Tuesday 16th July – 12pm

Stage 16: Gruissan to Nîmes, 189km

Wednesday 17th July – 11:30am

Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy, 178km

Thursday 18th July – TBC

Stage 18: Gap to Barcelonnette, 180km

Friday 19th July – TBC

Stage 19: Embrun to Isola 2000, 145km

Saturday 20th July – TBC

Stage 20: Nice to Col de la Couillole, 133km

Sunday 21st July – TBC

Stage 21: Monaco to Nice, 33.7km (Individual Time-Trial)

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.