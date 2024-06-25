Tour de France 2024 schedule: Stages, dates and times
Your complete guide to watching the Tour de France, with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Tour de France 2024 goes ahead with a fresh starting point and unprecedented finish line in a Grand Tour with a twist this year.
It is not uncommon for the event to begin in another country. This year's Tour de France will begin in Florence, Italy, for the first time in history.
And that's not all. Forget the iconic final stage as riders traditionally zoom towards the Champs-Elysees. Instead, the final stage will be held in Nice, the first time the event has finished in a city away from Paris.
There's a perfectly reasonable explanation for it all, as Paris will be preoccupied setting up for the Olympic Games, which formally starts on Friday 26th July.
The eyes of the world will rest on France this summer, and you can get a feel for the surroundings early by soaking up the most prestigious cycling event of them all.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2024 schedule.
When does Tour de France 2024 start?
The race begins on Saturday 29th June 2024 in Florence, Italy.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 21st July 2024, with the final stage to be held in Nice, France.
Tour de France 2024 route and schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 29th June – 10:30am
Stage 1: Florence to Rimini, 206km
Sunday 30th June – 11am
Stage 2: Cesenatico to Bologna, 199km
Monday 1st July – 10am
Stage 3: Plaisance to Turin, 230.5km
Tuesday 2nd July – 12pm
Stage 4: Pinerolo to Valloire, 140km
Wednesday 3rd July – 12pm
Stage 5: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, 177.5km
Thursday 4th July – 11:30am
Stage 6: Mâcon to Dijon, 163.5km
Friday 5th July – 11:30am
Stage 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, 25.3km (Individual Time-Trial)
Saturday 6th July – 12pm
Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, 183.5km
Sunday 7th July – 12:15pm
Stage 9: Troyes to Troyes, 199km
Monday 8th July
Rest Day: Orléans
Tuesday 9th July – 12pm
Stage 10: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187.5km
Wednesday 10th July – 10:15am
Stage 11: Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran, 211km
Thursday 11th July – 11:30am
Stage 12: Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 204km
Friday 12th July – 12:30pm
Stage 13: Agen to Pau, 165.5km
Saturday 13th July – 11am
Stage 14: Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet, 152km
Sunday 14th July – 11am
Stage 15: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille, 198km
Monday 15th July
Rest Day: Gruissan
Tuesday 16th July – 12pm
Stage 16: Gruissan to Nîmes, 189km
Wednesday 17th July – 11:30am
Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy, 178km
Thursday 18th July – TBC
Stage 18: Gap to Barcelonnette, 180km
Friday 19th July – TBC
Stage 19: Embrun to Isola 2000, 145km
Saturday 20th July – TBC
Stage 20: Nice to Col de la Couillole, 133km
Sunday 21st July – TBC
Stage 21: Monaco to Nice, 33.7km (Individual Time-Trial)
