The Tour de France is ready to put riders to the ultimate test once again with a cluster of the world's finest ready to brave the hills of the French countryside in pursuit of glory.

Jonas Vingegaard triumphed in last year's Tour after finishing second to Tadej Pogačar in 2021. The pair look set to clash once more this year in a tantalising battle that could shape the Tour.

British riders include the likes of Mark Cavendish, Adam Yates, Simon Yates and Tom Pidcock. Last year's third-place finisher Geraint Thomas will not feature in France after coming second in the Giro d'Italia and turning his attention to the Vuelta a España later this summer.

The route will lead riders from Bilbao, Spain, through to the finish line in Paris, with a whole lot of inevitable drama in between.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour de France 2023.

How to watch Tour de France 2023 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on ITV4 and discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage.

ITV4 will broadcast daily coverage of all the stages throughout the event. ITVX will also stream the coverage online.

Every stage will also be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

You can also stream the event on GCN+ which is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

Welsh-language channel S4C is also showing live coverage of the race.

Tour de France 2023 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across ITV4, discovery+, Eurosport, GCN+ and S4C throughout the Tour de France so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

The ITV4 highlights show airs at 7pm each night of the event, with the final day show starting at 9pm.

Who won the Tour de France 2022?

Jonas Vingegaard triumphed in the 2022 Tour de France with two minutes and 43 seconds between him and former champion Tadej Pogačar.

Wout van Aert started the Tour in command, Pogačar picked up the lead approaching the halfway mark, before Vingegaard claimed the lead after Stage 11 and didn't look back.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

2020: Tadej Pogacar

2021: Tadej Pogacar

2022: Jonas Vingegaard

