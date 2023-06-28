The 2023 edition of the Tour will actually begin in Bilbao, Spain, before rising and falling throughout the lush French countryside before arriving at the finish line in Paris.

The Tour de France schedule is locked in and ready to roll with the world's finest cycling stars ready to convene for another crack at the most prestigious race.

It's not uncommon to start the Tour in another country, with 2022 kick-starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, and next year set to begin in Florence, Italy.

Last year saw Danish superstar Jonas Vingegaard claim victory after finishing second in his maiden Tour de France voyage in 2021.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how his expected third battle with Tadej Pogačar will develop over the course of the coming weeks, and we're on hand to offer the full route and riders list below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2023 schedule.

When does Tour de France 2023 start?

The race begins on Saturday 1st July 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 23rd July 2023, with the final stage to be held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Most stages begin between 11am and 1pm throughout the event.

Tour de France 2023 route and schedule

Saturday 1st July

Stage 1: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Sunday 2nd July

Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, 209km

Monday 3rd July

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km

Tuesday 4th July

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro Circuit, 182km

Wednesday 5th July

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns, 165km

Thursday 6th July

Stage 6: Tarbes to Cauterets, 145km

Friday 7th July

Stage 7: Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Saturday 8th July

Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Sunday 9th July

Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km

Monday 10th July

Rest day: Clermont-Ferrand

Tuesday 11th July

Stage 10: Parc Vulcania to Issoire, 167km

Wednesday 12th July

Stage 11: Clermont Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Thursday 13th July

Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais 169km

Friday 14th July

Stage 13: Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Saturday 15th July

Stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine, 152km

Sunday 16th July

Stage 15: Les Gets to Saint Gervais, 180km

Monday 17th July

Rest day: Saint Gervais Mont Blanc

Tuesday 18th July

Stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22km

Wednesday 19th July

Stage 17: Saint Gervais to Courchevel, 166km

Thursday 20th July

Stage 18: Moutiers to Bourg en Bresse, 186km

Friday 21st July

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Saturday 22nd July

Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein, 133km

Sunday 23rd July

Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysées, 115km

Tour de France 2023 start list – teams and riders

Jumbo-Visma

Jonas Vingegaard

Tiesj Benoot

Wilco Kelderman

Sepp Kuss

Christophe Laporte

Wout Van Aert

Dylan Van Baarle

Nathan Van Hooydonck

Robert Gesink

Attila Valter

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogačar

Mikkel Bjerg

Felix Grossschartner

Vegard Stake Laengen

Rafal Majka

Marc Soler

Matteo Trentin

Adam Yates

Domen Novak

Tim Wellens

INEOS Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas

Omar Fraile Matarranz

Michal Kwiatkowski

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda

Thomas Pidcock

Carlos Rodriguez Cano

Ben Turner

Pavel Sivakov

Connor Swift

Groupama - FDJ

David Gaudu

Kévin Geniets

Stefan Küng

Olivier Le Gac

Valentin Madouas

Quentin Pacher

Thibaut Pinot

Michael Storer

Matthieu Ladagnous

Rudy Molard

EF Education - EasyPost

Richard Carapaz

Andrey Amador

Alberto Bettiol

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio

Magnus Cort Nielsen

Neilson Powless

James Shaw

Rigoberto Uran

Owain Doull

Frølich Mikkel Honoré

Soudal Quick-Step

Julian Alaphilippe

Kasper Asgreen

Rémi Cavagna

Tim Declercq

Dries Devenyns

Fabio Jakobsen

Yves Lampaert

Michael Mørkøv

Andrea Bagioli

Tim Merlier

Bahrain Victorious

Mikel Landa Meana

Nikias Arndt

Phil Bauhaus

Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia

Jack Haig

Matej Mohoric

Wouter Poels

Fred Wright

Kamil Gradek

Antonio Tiberi

Bora - Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchmann

Marco Haller

Jai Hindley

Bob Jungels

Patrick Konrad

Jordi Meeus

Nils Politt

Danny Van Poppel

Giovanni Aleotti

Ryan Mullen

Lidl - Trek

Giulio Ciccone

Tony Gallopin

Mattias Skjelmose

Alex Kirsch

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez

Mads Pedersen

Quinn Simmons

Jasper Stuyven

Bauke Mollema

Edward Theuns

AG2R Citroen Team

Ben O'Connor

Clément Berthet

Benoit Cosnefroy

Stan Dewulf

Felix Gall

Oliver Naesen

Aurélien Paret Peintre

Nans Peters

Franck Bonnamour

Dorian Godon

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Mathieu Van Der Poel

Silvan Dillier

Michael Gogl

Quinten Hermans

Søren Kragh Andersen

Jasper Philipsen

Jonas Rickaert

Ramon Sinkeldam

Xandro Meurisse

Gianni Vermeersch

Intermarché - Circus - Wanty

Biniam Girmay

Lilian Calmejane

Rui Costa

Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes

Adrien Petit

Dion Smith

Mike Teunissen

Georg Zimmermann

Sven Erik Bystrøm

Rune Herregodts

Cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Bryan Coquard

Simon Geschke

Ion Izaguirre Insausti

Victor Lafay

Anthony Perez

Alexis Renard

Axel Zingle

Pierre Luc Perichon

Maximilian Richard Walscheid

Movistar Team

Enric Mas

Ruben Almeida Guerreiro

Alex Aranburu Deba

Gorka Izagirre Insausti

Matteo Jorgenson

Gregor Mühlberger

Nelson Oliveira

Antonio Pedrero

Jorge Arcas

Carlos Verona Quintanilla

Team DSM - Firmenich

Romain Bardet

John Degenkolb

Matthew Dinham

Alexander Edmondson

Nils Eekhoff

Christopher Hamilton

Kevin Vermaerke

Sam Welsford

Lund Tobias Andresen

Florian Stork

Israel - Premier Tech

Michael Woods

Guillaume Boivin

Simon Clarke

Hugo Houle

Krists Neilands

Nicholas Schultz

Corbin Strong

Dylan Teuns

Omer Goldstein

Daryl Impey

Team Jayco Alula

Simon Philip Yates

G Lawson Craddock

Luke Durbridge

Dylan Groenewegen

Chris Harper

Juul Christopher Jensen

Luka Mezgec

Elmar Reinders

Michael Hepburn

Matteo Sobrero

Team Arkea - Samsic

Warren Barguil

Jenthe Biermans

Clément Champoussin

Anthony Delaplace

Simon Guglielmi

Matis Louvel

Luca Mozzato

Laurent Pichon

Selie Gesbert

Sthibault Guernalec

Lotto DSTNY

Caleb Ewan

Victor Campenaerts

Jasper De Buyst

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Frederik Frison

Jacopo Guarnieri

Maxim Van Gils

Florian Vermeersch

Sylvain Moniquet

Brent Van Moer

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Mark Cavendish

Cees Bol

David De La Cruz Melgarejo

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Alexey Lutsenko

Gianni Moscon

Luis Leon Sanchez

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue

Fabio Felline

Antonio Nibali

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Alexander Kristoff

Jonas Abrahamsen

Anthon Charmig

Tobias Halland Johannessen

Rasmus Tiller

Torstein Træen

Gregaard Jonas Wilsly

Søren Wærenskjold

Martin Urianstad Bugge

Anders Halland Johannessen

TotalEnergies

Peter Sagan

Edvald Boasson-Hagen

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Steff Cras

Valentin Ferron

Pierre Latour

Daniel Oss

Anthony Turgis

Paul Ourselin

Alexis Vuillermoz

