Tour de France 2023 schedule: Dates, times and route
Your complete guide to watching the Tour de France with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Tour de France schedule is locked in and ready to roll with the world's finest cycling stars ready to convene for another crack at the most prestigious race.
The 2023 edition of the Tour will actually begin in Bilbao, Spain, before rising and falling throughout the lush French countryside before arriving at the finish line in Paris.
It's not uncommon to start the Tour in another country, with 2022 kick-starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, and next year set to begin in Florence, Italy.
Last year saw Danish superstar Jonas Vingegaard claim victory after finishing second in his maiden Tour de France voyage in 2021.
Fans across the globe will be keen to see how his expected third battle with Tadej Pogačar will develop over the course of the coming weeks, and we're on hand to offer the full route and riders list below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2023 schedule.
When does Tour de France 2023 start?
The race begins on Saturday 1st July 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 23rd July 2023, with the final stage to be held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Most stages begin between 11am and 1pm throughout the event.
Tour de France 2023 route and schedule
Saturday 1st July
Stage 1: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km
Sunday 2nd July
Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, 209km
Monday 3rd July
Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km
Tuesday 4th July
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro Circuit, 182km
Wednesday 5th July
Stage 5: Pau to Laruns, 165km
Thursday 6th July
Stage 6: Tarbes to Cauterets, 145km
Friday 7th July
Stage 7: Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km
Saturday 8th July
Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges, 201km
Sunday 9th July
Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km
Monday 10th July
Rest day: Clermont-Ferrand
Tuesday 11th July
Stage 10: Parc Vulcania to Issoire, 167km
Wednesday 12th July
Stage 11: Clermont Ferrand to Moulins, 180km
Thursday 13th July
Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais 169km
Friday 14th July
Stage 13: Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km
Saturday 15th July
Stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine, 152km
Sunday 16th July
Stage 15: Les Gets to Saint Gervais, 180km
Monday 17th July
Rest day: Saint Gervais Mont Blanc
Tuesday 18th July
Stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22km
Wednesday 19th July
Stage 17: Saint Gervais to Courchevel, 166km
Thursday 20th July
Stage 18: Moutiers to Bourg en Bresse, 186km
Friday 21st July
Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km
Saturday 22nd July
Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein, 133km
Sunday 23rd July
Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysées, 115km
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tour de France 2023 start list – teams and riders
Jumbo-Visma
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Tiesj Benoot
- Wilco Kelderman
- Sepp Kuss
- Christophe Laporte
- Wout Van Aert
- Dylan Van Baarle
- Nathan Van Hooydonck
- Robert Gesink
- Attila Valter
UAE Team Emirates
- Tadej Pogačar
- Mikkel Bjerg
- Felix Grossschartner
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Rafal Majka
- Marc Soler
- Matteo Trentin
- Adam Yates
- Domen Novak
- Tim Wellens
INEOS Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas
- Omar Fraile Matarranz
- Michal Kwiatkowski
- Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda
- Thomas Pidcock
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano
- Ben Turner
- Pavel Sivakov
- Connor Swift
Groupama - FDJ
- David Gaudu
- Kévin Geniets
- Stefan Küng
- Olivier Le Gac
- Valentin Madouas
- Quentin Pacher
- Thibaut Pinot
- Michael Storer
- Matthieu Ladagnous
- Rudy Molard
EF Education - EasyPost
- Richard Carapaz
- Andrey Amador
- Alberto Bettiol
- Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
- Magnus Cort Nielsen
- Neilson Powless
- James Shaw
- Rigoberto Uran
- Owain Doull
- Frølich Mikkel Honoré
Soudal Quick-Step
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Kasper Asgreen
- Rémi Cavagna
- Tim Declercq
- Dries Devenyns
- Fabio Jakobsen
- Yves Lampaert
- Michael Mørkøv
- Andrea Bagioli
- Tim Merlier
Bahrain Victorious
- Mikel Landa Meana
- Nikias Arndt
- Phil Bauhaus
- Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia
- Jack Haig
- Matej Mohoric
- Wouter Poels
- Fred Wright
- Kamil Gradek
- Antonio Tiberi
Bora - Hansgrohe
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Marco Haller
- Jai Hindley
- Bob Jungels
- Patrick Konrad
- Jordi Meeus
- Nils Politt
- Danny Van Poppel
- Giovanni Aleotti
- Ryan Mullen
Lidl - Trek
- Giulio Ciccone
- Tony Gallopin
- Mattias Skjelmose
- Alex Kirsch
- Juan Pedro Lopez Perez
- Mads Pedersen
- Quinn Simmons
- Jasper Stuyven
- Bauke Mollema
- Edward Theuns
AG2R Citroen Team
- Ben O'Connor
- Clément Berthet
- Benoit Cosnefroy
- Stan Dewulf
- Felix Gall
- Oliver Naesen
- Aurélien Paret Peintre
- Nans Peters
- Franck Bonnamour
- Dorian Godon
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Mathieu Van Der Poel
- Silvan Dillier
- Michael Gogl
- Quinten Hermans
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Jasper Philipsen
- Jonas Rickaert
- Ramon Sinkeldam
- Xandro Meurisse
- Gianni Vermeersch
Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
- Biniam Girmay
- Lilian Calmejane
- Rui Costa
- Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes
- Adrien Petit
- Dion Smith
- Mike Teunissen
- Georg Zimmermann
- Sven Erik Bystrøm
- Rune Herregodts
Cofidis
- Guillaume Martin
- Bryan Coquard
- Simon Geschke
- Ion Izaguirre Insausti
- Victor Lafay
- Anthony Perez
- Alexis Renard
- Axel Zingle
- Pierre Luc Perichon
- Maximilian Richard Walscheid
Movistar Team
- Enric Mas
- Ruben Almeida Guerreiro
- Alex Aranburu Deba
- Gorka Izagirre Insausti
- Matteo Jorgenson
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Nelson Oliveira
- Antonio Pedrero
- Jorge Arcas
- Carlos Verona Quintanilla
Team DSM - Firmenich
- Romain Bardet
- John Degenkolb
- Matthew Dinham
- Alexander Edmondson
- Nils Eekhoff
- Christopher Hamilton
- Kevin Vermaerke
- Sam Welsford
- Lund Tobias Andresen
- Florian Stork
Israel - Premier Tech
- Michael Woods
- Guillaume Boivin
- Simon Clarke
- Hugo Houle
- Krists Neilands
- Nicholas Schultz
- Corbin Strong
- Dylan Teuns
- Omer Goldstein
- Daryl Impey
Team Jayco Alula
- Simon Philip Yates
- G Lawson Craddock
- Luke Durbridge
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Chris Harper
- Juul Christopher Jensen
- Luka Mezgec
- Elmar Reinders
- Michael Hepburn
- Matteo Sobrero
Team Arkea - Samsic
- Warren Barguil
- Jenthe Biermans
- Clément Champoussin
- Anthony Delaplace
- Simon Guglielmi
- Matis Louvel
- Luca Mozzato
- Laurent Pichon
- Selie Gesbert
- Sthibault Guernalec
Lotto DSTNY
- Caleb Ewan
- Victor Campenaerts
- Jasper De Buyst
- Pascal Eenkhoorn
- Frederik Frison
- Jacopo Guarnieri
- Maxim Van Gils
- Florian Vermeersch
- Sylvain Moniquet
- Brent Van Moer
Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Mark Cavendish
- Cees Bol
- David De La Cruz Melgarejo
- Yevgeniy Fedorov
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Gianni Moscon
- Luis Leon Sanchez
- Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue
- Fabio Felline
- Antonio Nibali
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Alexander Kristoff
- Jonas Abrahamsen
- Anthon Charmig
- Tobias Halland Johannessen
- Rasmus Tiller
- Torstein Træen
- Gregaard Jonas Wilsly
- Søren Wærenskjold
- Martin Urianstad Bugge
- Anders Halland Johannessen
TotalEnergies
- Peter Sagan
- Edvald Boasson-Hagen
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Steff Cras
- Valentin Ferron
- Pierre Latour
- Daniel Oss
- Anthony Turgis
- Paul Ourselin
- Alexis Vuillermoz
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.