The Tour de France schedule is locked in and ready to roll with the world's finest cycling stars ready to convene for another crack at the most prestigious race.

The 2023 edition of the Tour will actually begin in Bilbao, Spain, before rising and falling throughout the lush French countryside before arriving at the finish line in Paris.

It's not uncommon to start the Tour in another country, with 2022 kick-starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, and next year set to begin in Florence, Italy.

Last year saw Danish superstar Jonas Vingegaard claim victory after finishing second in his maiden Tour de France voyage in 2021.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how his expected third battle with Tadej Pogačar will develop over the course of the coming weeks, and we're on hand to offer the full route and riders list below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2023 schedule.

When does Tour de France 2023 start?

The race begins on Saturday 1st July 2023 at the Fossacesia Marina.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 23rd July 2023, with the final stage to be held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Most stages begin between 11am and 1pm throughout the event.

Tour de France 2023 route and schedule

Saturday 1st July

Stage 1: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Sunday 2nd July

Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, 209km

Monday 3rd July

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km

Tuesday 4th July

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro Circuit, 182km

Wednesday 5th July

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns, 165km

Thursday 6th July

Stage 6: Tarbes to Cauterets, 145km

Friday 7th July

Stage 7: Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Saturday 8th July

Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Sunday 9th July

Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km

Monday 10th July

Rest day: Clermont-Ferrand

Tuesday 11th July

Stage 10: Parc Vulcania to Issoire, 167km

Wednesday 12th July

Stage 11: Clermont Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Thursday 13th July

Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais 169km

Friday 14th July

Stage 13: Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Saturday 15th July

Stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine, 152km

Sunday 16th July

Stage 15: Les Gets to Saint Gervais, 180km

Monday 17th July

Rest day: Saint Gervais Mont Blanc

Tuesday 18th July

Stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22km

Wednesday 19th July

Stage 17: Saint Gervais to Courchevel, 166km

Thursday 20th July

Stage 18: Moutiers to Bourg en Bresse, 186km

Friday 21st July

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Saturday 22nd July

Stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein, 133km

Sunday 23rd July

Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysées, 115km

Tour de France 2023 start list – teams and riders

Jumbo-Visma

  • Jonas Vingegaard
  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Wilco Kelderman
  • Sepp Kuss
  • Christophe Laporte
  • Wout Van Aert
  • Dylan Van Baarle
  • Nathan Van Hooydonck
  • Robert Gesink
  • Attila Valter

UAE Team Emirates

  • Tadej Pogačar
  • Mikkel Bjerg
  • Felix Grossschartner
  • Vegard Stake Laengen
  • Rafal Majka
  • Marc Soler
  • Matteo Trentin
  • Adam Yates
  • Domen Novak
  • Tim Wellens

INEOS Grenadiers

  • Egan Bernal
  • Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas
  • Omar Fraile Matarranz
  • Michal Kwiatkowski
  • Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda
  • Thomas Pidcock
  • Carlos Rodriguez Cano
  • Ben Turner
  • Pavel Sivakov
  • Connor Swift

Groupama - FDJ

  • David Gaudu
  • Kévin Geniets
  • Stefan Küng
  • Olivier Le Gac
  • Valentin Madouas
  • Quentin Pacher
  • Thibaut Pinot
  • Michael Storer
  • Matthieu Ladagnous
  • Rudy Molard

EF Education - EasyPost

  • Richard Carapaz
  • Andrey Amador
  • Alberto Bettiol
  • Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
  • Magnus Cort Nielsen
  • Neilson Powless
  • James Shaw
  • Rigoberto Uran
  • Owain Doull
  • Frølich Mikkel Honoré

Soudal Quick-Step

  • Julian Alaphilippe
  • Kasper Asgreen
  • Rémi Cavagna
  • Tim Declercq
  • Dries Devenyns
  • Fabio Jakobsen
  • Yves Lampaert
  • Michael Mørkøv
  • Andrea Bagioli
  • Tim Merlier

Bahrain Victorious

  • Mikel Landa Meana
  • Nikias Arndt
  • Phil Bauhaus
  • Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia
  • Jack Haig
  • Matej Mohoric
  • Wouter Poels
  • Fred Wright
  • Kamil Gradek
  • Antonio Tiberi

Bora - Hansgrohe

  • Emanuel Buchmann
  • Marco Haller
  • Jai Hindley
  • Bob Jungels
  • Patrick Konrad
  • Jordi Meeus
  • Nils Politt
  • Danny Van Poppel
  • Giovanni Aleotti
  • Ryan Mullen

Lidl - Trek

  • Giulio Ciccone
  • Tony Gallopin
  • Mattias Skjelmose
  • Alex Kirsch
  • Juan Pedro Lopez Perez
  • Mads Pedersen
  • Quinn Simmons
  • Jasper Stuyven
  • Bauke Mollema
  • Edward Theuns

AG2R Citroen Team

  • Ben O'Connor
  • Clément Berthet
  • Benoit Cosnefroy
  • Stan Dewulf
  • Felix Gall
  • Oliver Naesen
  • Aurélien Paret Peintre
  • Nans Peters
  • Franck Bonnamour
  • Dorian Godon

Alpecin-Deceuninck

  • Mathieu Van Der Poel
  • Silvan Dillier
  • Michael Gogl
  • Quinten Hermans
  • Søren Kragh Andersen
  • Jasper Philipsen
  • Jonas Rickaert
  • Ramon Sinkeldam
  • Xandro Meurisse
  • Gianni Vermeersch

Intermarché - Circus - Wanty

  • Biniam Girmay
  • Lilian Calmejane
  • Rui Costa
  • Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes
  • Adrien Petit
  • Dion Smith
  • Mike Teunissen
  • Georg Zimmermann
  • Sven Erik Bystrøm
  • Rune Herregodts

Cofidis

  • Guillaume Martin
  • Bryan Coquard
  • Simon Geschke
  • Ion Izaguirre Insausti
  • Victor Lafay
  • Anthony Perez
  • Alexis Renard
  • Axel Zingle
  • Pierre Luc Perichon
  • Maximilian Richard Walscheid

Movistar Team

  • Enric Mas
  • Ruben Almeida Guerreiro
  • Alex Aranburu Deba
  • Gorka Izagirre Insausti
  • Matteo Jorgenson
  • Gregor Mühlberger
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • Antonio Pedrero
  • Jorge Arcas
  • Carlos Verona Quintanilla

Team DSM - Firmenich

  • Romain Bardet
  • John Degenkolb
  • Matthew Dinham
  • Alexander Edmondson
  • Nils Eekhoff
  • Christopher Hamilton
  • Kevin Vermaerke
  • Sam Welsford
  • Lund Tobias Andresen
  • Florian Stork

Israel - Premier Tech

  • Michael Woods
  • Guillaume Boivin
  • Simon Clarke
  • Hugo Houle
  • Krists Neilands
  • Nicholas Schultz
  • Corbin Strong
  • Dylan Teuns
  • Omer Goldstein
  • Daryl Impey

Team Jayco Alula

  • Simon Philip Yates
  • G Lawson Craddock
  • Luke Durbridge
  • Dylan Groenewegen
  • Chris Harper
  • Juul Christopher Jensen
  • Luka Mezgec
  • Elmar Reinders
  • Michael Hepburn
  • Matteo Sobrero

Team Arkea - Samsic

  • Warren Barguil
  • Jenthe Biermans
  • Clément Champoussin
  • Anthony Delaplace
  • Simon Guglielmi
  • Matis Louvel
  • Luca Mozzato
  • Laurent Pichon
  • Selie Gesbert
  • Sthibault Guernalec

Lotto DSTNY

  • Caleb Ewan
  • Victor Campenaerts
  • Jasper De Buyst
  • Pascal Eenkhoorn
  • Frederik Frison
  • Jacopo Guarnieri
  • Maxim Van Gils
  • Florian Vermeersch
  • Sylvain Moniquet
  • Brent Van Moer

Astana Qazaqstan Team

  • Mark Cavendish
  • Cees Bol
  • David De La Cruz Melgarejo
  • Yevgeniy Fedorov
  • Alexey Lutsenko
  • Gianni Moscon
  • Luis Leon Sanchez
  • Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue
  • Fabio Felline
  • Antonio Nibali

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

  • Alexander Kristoff
  • Jonas Abrahamsen
  • Anthon Charmig
  • Tobias Halland Johannessen
  • Rasmus Tiller
  • Torstein Træen
  • Gregaard Jonas Wilsly
  • Søren Wærenskjold
  • Martin Urianstad Bugge
  • Anders Halland Johannessen

TotalEnergies

  • Peter Sagan
  • Edvald Boasson-Hagen
  • Mathieu Burgaudeau
  • Steff Cras
  • Valentin Ferron
  • Pierre Latour
  • Daniel Oss
  • Anthony Turgis
  • Paul Ourselin
  • Alexis Vuillermoz

