Last year's edition of the Tour finished with a resounding victory by Jonas Vingegaard competing for Team Jumbo-Visma.

The Tour de France is on the horizon with riders from across the globe gearing up for the most prestigious cycling event in the world.

The Danish rider finished runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Tour, his maiden voyage in the event, and will be determined to maintain his terrific form across the challenging route this time around.

Tadej Pogačar, champion in 2020 and 2021 and runner-up in 2022, is forging quite the rivalry with Vingegaard for top honours in the Tour - and is expected to go strongly again.

Geraint Thomas, who finished third in 2022, will not feature this year after opting to compete in the Giro d'Italia.

Fans will be intrigued to see how this edition of the Tour pans out with plenty of upcoming riders determined to enjoy a breakout ride that could see them soar up the classification going into the closing stages.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Tour de France 2023.

When is the Tour de France 2023?

The Tour de France 2023 will begin on Saturday 1st July 2023 and run until Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Tour de France 2023 schedule and route

All UK time.

Saturday 1st July

Stage 1 – Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Sunday 2nd July

Stage 2 – Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, 209km

Monday 3rd July

Stage 3 – Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km

Tuesday 4th July

Stage 4 – Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Wednesday 5th July

Stage 5 – Pau to Laruns, 165km

Thursday 6th July

Stage 6 – Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Friday 7th July

Stage 7 – Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Saturday 8th July

Stage 8 – Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Sunday 9th July

Stage 9 – Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km

Monday 10th July

REST

Tuesday 11th July

Stage 10 – Vulcania to Issoire, 167km

Wednesday 12th July

Stage 11 – Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Thursday 13th July

Stage 12 – Roanne to Bellevillie-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Friday 14th July

Stage 13 – Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Saturday 15th July

Stage 14 – Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Sunday 16th July

Stage 15 – Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, 180km

Monday 17th July

REST

Tuesday 18th July

Stage 16 – Passy to Combloux, 22km

Wednesday 19th July

Stage 17 – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Thursday 20th July

Stage 18 – Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 186km

Friday 21st July

Stage 19 – Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny173km

Saturday 22nd July

Stage 20 – Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133km

Sunday 23rd July

Stage 21 – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115km

How to watch Tour de France 2023

The Tour de France will be shown live on Eurosport platforms, including discovery+, and free-to-air on ITV4 for the duration of the event.

ITV4 boasts the rights to show live coverage until the end of this event, bringing you all the daily drama without paying a penny.

Streaming platform discovery+ will have full coverage from each stage, available to watch live and on-demand. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

