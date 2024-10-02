Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on TV: Schedule, fixtures and coverage
All the details on how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online in the UK.
Published:
The Women’s T20 World Cup goes ahead this week with an enticing line-up of matches to savour.
England head into the competition with lofty ambitions, though Australia are the clear favourites to defend their title
The Aussies are the only team to lift the trophy more than once, and have done so on six occasions, including the last three editions.
India are also expected to mount a challenge, but will need to break through their glass ceiling after only reaching the final once, in 2020, and suffering defeat in that one.
Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the teams fare in the United Arab Emirates, with games staged between Sharjah and Dubai.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on TV
You can watch the Women’s T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
Live stream Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 online
Sky customers can also live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup live on Sky Go.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
NOW is available on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Group stage
Thursday 3rd October
- Bangladesh v Scotland (11am, Sharjah)
- Pakistan v Sri Lanka (3pm, Sharjah)
Friday 4th October
- South Africa v West Indies (11am, Dubai)
- India v New Zealand (3pm, Dubai)
Saturday 5th October
- Australia v Sri Lanka (11am, Sharjah)
- Bangladesh v England (3pm, Sharjah)
Sunday 6th October
- India v Pakistan (11am, Dubai)
- West Indies v Scotland (3pm, Dubai)
Monday 7th October
- England v South Africa (3pm, Sharjah)
Tuesday 8th October
- Australia v New Zealand (3pm, Sharjah)
Wednesday 9th October
- South Africa v Scotland (11am, Dubai)
- India v Sri Lanka (3pm, Dubai)
Thursday 10th October
- Bangladesh v West Indies (3pm, Sharjah)
Friday 11th October
- Australia v Pakistan (3pm, Dubai)
Saturday 12th October
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka (11am, Sharjah)
- Bangladesh v South Africa (3pm, Dubai)
Sunday 13th October
- England v Scotland (11am, Sharjah)
- India v Australia (3pm, Sharjah)
Monday 14th October
- Pakistan v New Zealand (3pm, Dubai)
Tuesday 15th October
- England v West Indies (3pm, Dubai)
Semi-finals
Thursday 17th October
- SF1: TBC v TBC (3pm, Dubai)
Friday 18th October
- SF2: TBC v TBC (3pm, Sharjah)
Final
Sunday 20th October
- F: TBC v TBC (3pm, Dubai)
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.