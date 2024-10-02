Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on TV: Schedule, fixtures and coverage

England head into the competition with lofty ambitions, though Australia are the clear favourites to defend their title

The Women’s T20 World Cup goes ahead this week with an enticing line-up of matches to savour.

The Aussies are the only team to lift the trophy more than once, and have done so on six occasions, including the last three editions.

India are also expected to mount a challenge, but will need to break through their glass ceiling after only reaching the final once, in 2020, and suffering defeat in that one.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the teams fare in the United Arab Emirates, with games staged between Sharjah and Dubai.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on TV

You can watch the Women’s T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

Live stream Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 online

Sky customers can also live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup live on Sky Go.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

NOW is available on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Group stage

Thursday 3rd October

Bangladesh v Scotland (11am, Sharjah)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka (3pm, Sharjah)

Friday 4th October

South Africa v West Indies (11am, Dubai)

India v New Zealand (3pm, Dubai)

Saturday 5th October

Australia v Sri Lanka (11am, Sharjah)

Bangladesh v England (3pm, Sharjah)

Sunday 6th October

India v Pakistan (11am, Dubai)

West Indies v Scotland (3pm, Dubai)

Monday 7th October

England v South Africa (3pm, Sharjah)

Tuesday 8th October

Australia v New Zealand (3pm, Sharjah)

Wednesday 9th October

South Africa v Scotland (11am, Dubai)

India v Sri Lanka (3pm, Dubai)

Thursday 10th October

Bangladesh v West Indies (3pm, Sharjah)

Friday 11th October

Australia v Pakistan (3pm, Dubai)

Saturday 12th October

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (11am, Sharjah)

Bangladesh v South Africa (3pm, Dubai)

Sunday 13th October

England v Scotland (11am, Sharjah)

India v Australia (3pm, Sharjah)

Monday 14th October

Pakistan v New Zealand (3pm, Dubai)

Tuesday 15th October

England v West Indies (3pm, Dubai)

Semi-finals

Thursday 17th October

SF1: TBC v TBC (3pm, Dubai)

Friday 18th October

SF2: TBC v TBC (3pm, Sharjah)

Final

Sunday 20th October

F: TBC v TBC (3pm, Dubai)

