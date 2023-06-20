England and Australia will lock horns in the men's and women's game, with Heather Knight's side set to go head-to-head in a multi-format 25th edition of the Women's Ashes.

The Women's Ashes will double the offering of live cricket on TV to savour this summer.

The series will consist of one Test match, three T20 encounters and three ODI clashes, with set numbers of points awarded for victory in each of the formats, leading to an ultimate victor.

Fans across the nation are currently engrossed with England's men and the Bazball revolution, but a crackling Test showdown between the women's teams would certainly capture attention.

Sky Sports are doubling up on their cricket offering this summer, while BBC boast the rights to show the first T20 match.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to watch the Women's Ashes on TV, including the first Test schedule.

How to watch Women's Ashes on TV

You can watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

The first T20 match will also be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on free-to-air TV.

Live stream Women's Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women's Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Women's Ashes schedule 2023

1st WTest: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th June

Venue: Trent Bridge

Time: 11am

1st WT20I: England v Australia

Also on BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Date: Saturday 1st July

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 6:35pm

2nd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 5th July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 6:35pm

3rd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Saturday 8th July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 6:35pm

1st WODI: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 12th July

Venue: Bristol County Ground

Time: 1pm

2nd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Sunday 16th July

Venue: Rose Bowl

Time: 11am

3rd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Tuesday 18th July

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Time: 1pm

