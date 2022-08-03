The Hundred teams 2022: Full men's and women's squads
Here's the full list of squads and teams in The Hundred 2022 across the men's and women's tournaments.
The Hundred is back for 2022 with a fresh stack of teams ready to roll into action following the 2022 Draft.
The franchise nature of the format means that only captains and local heroes will remain with each team consistently, with a new batch of domestic and overseas stars added to each roster.
As the new edition of the men's and women's tournaments begins, RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of The Hundred teams and squads, including a full list of players set to play in 2022.
The Hundred teams
There are eight teams competing in The Hundred, with a women's and men's team each.
They boast central contracted international players and local icons for each side and we've rounded them up below:
The Hundred men's squads
Subject to change.
Birmingham Phoenix
Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley
London Spirit
Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter
Northern Superchargers
Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese
Oval Invincibles
Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan
Trent Rockets
Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Welsh Fire
Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw
The Hundred women's squads
Subject to change.
Birmingham Phoenix
Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin
London Spirit
Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger
Manchester Originals
Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur
Northern Superchargers
Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater
Oval Invincibles
Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Kirstie White
Southern Brave
Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano
Trent Rockets
Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow
Welsh Fire
Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey
