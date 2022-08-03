The Hundred teams 2022

The franchise nature of the format means that only captains and local heroes will remain with each team consistently, with a new batch of domestic and overseas stars added to each roster.

The Hundred is back for 2022 with a fresh stack of teams ready to roll into action following the 2022 Draft.

As the new edition of the men's and women's tournaments begins, RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of The Hundred teams and squads, including a full list of players set to play in 2022.

The Hundred teams

There are eight teams competing in The Hundred, with a women's and men's team each.

They boast central contracted international players and local icons for each side and we've rounded them up below:

The Hundred men's squads

Subject to change.

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter

Northern Superchargers

Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan

Trent Rockets

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw

The Hundred women's squads

Subject to change.

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin

London Spirit

Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Kirstie White

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey

