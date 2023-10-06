However, they have just enough to cover that department, with added responsibility placed on the seam trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

They had a torrid World Cup in 2019, but their strongest XI stands up against anyone. Quinton de Kock is world class, Temba Bavuma has been excellent and Heinrich Klaasen is the cricketer you tell your mates about to prove your knowledge.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are a bit of an unknown quantity. Forced to go through the qualifiers, their recent form is a bit of a misnomer in that they’ve only lost to India in their last 15 ODIs, but that’s mainly because they’ve played against weaker opposition.

They aren't likely to reach the semi-finals, but they could pick up the odd scalp along the way.

When is South Africa v Sri Lanka?

South Africa v Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

South Africa v Sri Lanka UK time

South Africa v Sri Lanka will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is South Africa v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Africa v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

A lot will be expected of the 6'10" Jansen this tournament. South Africa’s batting is strong but shallow, and Jansen will likely bat at No.7 - a position that will suit him if he plays well and look one too high if he doesn’t.

Combine this with the bowling load that will be expected of him and all of a sudden he is the fulcrum of a team that has just as much potential to go all the way as they do to crash out early.

