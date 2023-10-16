In particular, their top-six is considered to be one of the most powerful in all of cricket and it could be a long night for the Netherlands bowling unit.

In South Africa’s opening match of the competition against Sri Lanka, they posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428 before they thrashed Australia by 134 runs in their second fixture.

The Netherlands performed admirably in their two defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, and could well claim a couple of wins before the tournament ends. However, it’d be an almighty upset if they managed to turn over South Africa, whose promising start to the tournament will more than likely continue on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Netherlands on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is South Africa v Netherlands?

South Africa v Netherlands will take place on Tuesday 17th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

South Africa v Netherlands UK time

South Africa v Netherlands will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is South Africa v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Africa v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa v Netherlands key player to watch

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

De Kock has started this World Cup with two centuries in as many matches. Ahead of the tournament, de Kock stated that he’d retire from ODIs at the end of the competition and is now riding off into the sunset, all whilst potentially carrying his nation to a World Cup title.

