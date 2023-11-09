But Glenn Maxwell’s scarcely believable heroics, scoring the first ever ODI double century in the second innings, ripped up Afghanistan’s dream and left them with a mountain to climb against South Africa, who have already secured their place in the final four.

Afghanistan are level on points with both New Zealand and Pakistan, but their net run rate is significantly worse, meaning a win for either the Black Caps or the Shaheens in their final group stage game will leave Afghanistan needing to beat South Africa by an almost impossibly large margin to leapfrog both nations into fourth place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is South Africa v Afghanistan?

South Africa v Afghanistan will take place on Friday 10th November 2023.

South Africa v Afghanistan UK time

South Africa v Afghanistan will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is South Africa v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

How to live stream South Africa v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Africa v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa v Afghanistan key player to watch

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

The star batter of this World Cup, scoring four centuries across the competition, De Kock has been in blistering form.

Every time he has reached 50, he has gone on to score a century - and another fast start from him against Afghanistan will likely take the game away in the Proteas favour.

