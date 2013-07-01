Australian cricketer Shane Warne has denied having had facial surgery and insists that his changed appearance is squarely down to the new health regime he enjoys with his fiancée Elizabeth Hurley.

Warne, the former Australian leg spinner and a commentator for Sky Sports, told this week’s Radio Times: “People can say whatever they want. I’m supposed to have had facelifts, injections in my head, liposuction, new teeth… but I can guarantee you right now that I have not been under a surgeon’s knife. All that happened was that I had my own TV show, and when I saw myself I said, ‘Jeez, I’ve put on a bit.’