On the other hand, you have a New Zealand team that has stumbled their way to the semi-final, winning just one of their last five matches after starting the competition with four wins in a row.

However, whilst the Black Cap’s current form leaves much to be desired, their arsenal of batting talent means that India will be wary of falling to an upset, with the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips capable of taking down any bowling attack on their day.

Rohit Sharma’s Indian side, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence. Their group stage dominance was borderline comical and in their final match against the Netherlands they were even able to bowl four part-timers, just to give their premier bowlers a rest.

They’ve been scintillating to watch in this World Cup so far, and the semi-final promises to be no different.

When is India v New Zealand?

India v New Zealand will take place on Wednesday 15th October 2023.

India v New Zealand UK time

India v New Zealand will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v New Zealand on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v New Zealand on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v New Zealand key player to watch

Virat Kohli (India)

Big time games need big time players. And there is no figure in world cricket larger than Virat Kohli.

In search of a 50th ODI century, an achievement that will break the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries, the atmosphere in Chennai will be electric if he manages the feat against New Zealand on Wednesday.

