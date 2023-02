Reigning champions Lahore Qalandars kicked off the tournament with a stunning victory over Multan Sultans in Multan.

The Pakistan Super League is up and running with six franchises locked in battle for the title in 2023.

They set a 175/6 total after 20 overs and triumphed by a single run as the Sultans finished up 174/6. If that's anything to go by, the PSL is set for another terrific edition.

An all-star line-up of captains will be determined to steer their teams to victory with Shaheen Afridi leading the Qalandars, megastar batter Baba Azam in charge of Peshawar Zalmi and Mohammad Rizwan at the helm of Multan Sultans.

There are several English players involved in the tournament with Tom Curran,

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Pakistan Super League 2023 on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.

PSL 2023 TV schedule

All UK time.

Tuesday 14th February

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Wednesday 15th February

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators - Multan (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

Thursday 16th February

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Friday 17th February

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi - Multan (1pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 18th February

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

Sunday 19th February

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United - Multan (9am) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

Monday 20th February

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Tuesday 21st February

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday 22nd February

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings - Multan (1pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Thursday 23rd February

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Friday 24th February

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United - Karachi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event

Sunday 26th February

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans - Karachi (9am) Sky Sports Cricket

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 27th February

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 1st March

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 2nd March

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 3rd March

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 4th March

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 5th March

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 6th March

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 7th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars - Rawalpindi (9am) Sky Sports Cricket

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 8th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 9th March

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 10th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 11th March

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans - Rawalpindi (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 12th March

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi - Rawalpindi (9am) Sky Sports Cricket

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 15th March

Qualifier - 1st v 2nd - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 16th March

Eliminator 1 - 3rd v 4th - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 17th March

Eliminator 2 - Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 19th March

Final - Lahore (2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch PSL on TV and live stream

You can watch PSL games live on Sky Sports Cricket, Mix or online via the SkyGo app. Check out the schedule above.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.