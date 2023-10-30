Bangladesh, currently in ninth place with just one win from six matches, now have three high-pressure matches ahead rather than the three dead rubbers everyone had already assumed.

Pakistan, who are hosting the 2025 competition and qualify automatically, are still in with a chance of semi-final qualification at this World Cup, but require three wins from their last three matches and other results to go their way.

Both sides suffered demoralising defeats in their last outings, with Pakistan losing in dramatic fashion to South Africa, whilst Bangladesh were knocked over by the Netherlands, in a result that was on paper a shock, but in reality wholly expected. Both teams will be looking for an immediate response here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v Bangladesh on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Pakistan v Bangladesh?

Pakistan v Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Pakistan v Bangladesh UK time

Pakistan v Bangladesh will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Pakistan v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Pakistan v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Pakistan v Bangladesh key player to watch

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

One of the quickest bowlers in the world, Rauf has been superb when bowling at the end of the innings at this World Cup but has struggled when bowling in the powerplay. Bangladesh’s batting line-up has been pretty timid so far this World Cup, and so Rauf has the opportunity to hit his straps and find some form as Pakistan hunt for semi-final qualification.

