When is Pakistan vs Australia cricket T20 World Cup 2021? Watch live on TV, UK time

Pakistan head into the final four of the T20 World Cup brimming with confidence following a perfect start to their tournament in the Super 12 stage.

The South Asian side won all five of their Group 2 matches, mostly by a comfortable margin, and will be determined to carry that form into the semi-finals where they face Australia.

The Aussies have experienced a mixed bag during this competition. They have won all four matches during which they have been set a target to chase, but fell against England in stunning fashion.

England reached their 125 target with 50 balls to spare (more than eight overs). Australia will be keen to ensure they present their best selves to Pakistan in this one.

The winner of Pakistan vs Australia will take on the victor of England vs New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Pakistan vs Australia at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.

What time does Pakistan vs Australia start at T20 World Cup?

Pakistan vs Australia starts at 2pm UK time on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

Watch Pakistan vs Australia at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch Pakistan vs Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Pakistan vs Australia prediction

Pakistan have been this tournament’s shining lights so far having notched up a 100 per cent winning record in their five Super 12 matches.

They are the team to beat in the T2o World Cup this year, and have dispatched classy opponents already in this tournament with Babar Azam leading the way across the tournament with more runs than anyone else (264).

Australia have performed as expected so far but fell – spectacularly – against their toughest opponents, England, and are likely to fall short here despite great work by Adam Zampa with the ball and consistently good opening batting from David Warner.

Our prediction: Pakistan win

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.