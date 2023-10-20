Teams can qualify for the semi-final with a record of five wins and four losses, meaning defeat won’t be completely fatal either side - but it could severely harm Pakistan’s chances of qualifying and all but end Afghanistan’s.

Afghanistan regretted their decision to bowl first against New Zealand, with their team set up to score quickly in the first innings then defend whatever target they set with their battery of spinners.

Expect Afghanistan to have a bat if they win the toss and Pakistan to deny them the chance to do so if the coin falls in their favour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Pakistan v Afghanistan?

Pakistan v Afghanistan will take place on Monday 23rd October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Pakistan v Afghanistan UK time

Pakistan v Afghanistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Pakistan v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Pakistan v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Pakistan v Afghanistan key player to watch

The Fielders (Afghanistan)

A bit of a cheat this one, but Afghanistan’s catching this tournament has been borderline abysmal and nowhere near the level they have otherwise produced with bat and ball.

Their talisman Rashid Khan has been visibly frustrated at his teammates' fielding efforts so far, as while plenty of chances are being made, they’re also being put down. As the old saying goes, catches win matches, and if Afghanistan hold on to theirs, they might just be a chance against Pakistan.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.