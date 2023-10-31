If the Kiwis lose all three of their remaining matches, combined with England winning all three of theirs, then England will have a shot at the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been the most entertaining team on display alongside India. An explosive batting unit is combined with five bowlers and no room for part-timers in either discipline.

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller are world class six-hitters, but questions linger over whether their side is as well-suited when asked to chase after they lost to the Netherlands and snuck home by one wicket against Pakistan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v South Africa on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is New Zealand v South Africa?

New Zealand v South Africa will take place on Wednesday 1st November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

New Zealand v South Africa UK time

New Zealand v South Africa will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v South Africa on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v South Africa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v South Africa key player to watch

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

An explosive batter, Phillips has been just as crucial with the ball this competition, and contributed with career best figures of 3-37 against Australia when everyone else around him was flying to the boundary.

More like this

South Africa’s batting line-up has been so powerful this tournament, Phillips is likely to be needed with both bat and ball if New Zealand are going to secure a win.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.