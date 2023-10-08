The Netherlands, on the other hand, had a plucky, but ultimately doomed showing against Pakistan, losing by 81 runs in a contest that was far closer than the scorecard suggested. In truth, the result was probably as accurate an assessment of their standing as one could hope for. They’re good, they’ll push teams the distance, but the gap in quality will normally show in the end.

New Zealand will hope to have fast bowling pair Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee back from injury, but it is one game too soon for captain Kane Williamson who will target the third group stage game against Bangladesh in which to make a full comeback.

When is New Zealand v Netherlands?

New Zealand v Netherlands will take place on Monday 9th October 2023.

New Zealand v Netherlands UK time

New Zealand v Netherlands will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v Netherlands key player to watch

Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

De Leede, 23, was the star in Netherlands defeat to Pakistan as he claimed four wickets with the ball, before contributing 67 with the bat. A genuine all-rounder, de Leede stated ahead of the tournament that the Netherlands were aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.

In reality, they will need several miracles for that to come true, but if de Leede has proved anything over the past couple of months, it’s that he’s capable of producing them.

