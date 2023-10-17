It was Afghanistan’s second ever ODI World Cup win, as the team that everyone said could beat anyone on their day, finally had their day.

What’s more, this fixture against New Zealand takes place in spin-friendly Chennai, a location that will suit Afghanistan down to the ground. However, the Black Caps have been perfect in this competition, even with their skipper Kane Williamson absent from their first two matches and breaking his thumb in the third during his match-winning innings against Bangladesh.

New Zealand will enter the contest as favourites, but as Afghanistan proved only a matter of days ago, anything can happen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is New Zealand v Afghanistan?

New Zealand v Afghanistan will take place on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

New Zealand v Afghanistan UK time

New Zealand v Afghanistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v Afghanistan key player to watch

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Much of Afghanistan’s win over England owed itself to Gurbaz’s onslaught at the top of the order. His 80 off 57 balls set the tone and took the match away from England before it had even begun and it was far from a fluke from the talented 21-year-old.

One of the most exciting players to watch in the modern game, find yourself a TV to sit in front of when Afghanistan are about to bat.

