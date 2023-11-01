Afghanistan had won just one World Cup match in their history before 2023. In this competition alone, they've won three. And what’s more, a win against the Dutch will put them on course for a potential straight shootout with Australia for a spot in the last four.

But Afghanistan aren’t the only nation living a fairytale at this World Cup, with the Netherlands knocking over South Africa as well as Bangladesh, and in the process putting themselves in contention for a top eight finish and a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Netherlands do not have Test cricket status. If they successfully reach the tournament designed only for the top eight cricketing nations in the world, it’ll be a monumental achievement - and one could financially change the landscape of the sport in the country.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Netherlands v Afghanistan?

Netherlands v Afghanistan will take place on Friday 3rd November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Netherlands v Afghanistan UK time

Netherlands v Afghanistan will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Netherlands v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Netherlands v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Netherlands v Afghanistan key player to watch

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Azmatullah still only has a handful of ODI caps to his name, but he has quickly become a key figure for this Afghanistan team, contributing vital middle order runs as well as a number of handy overs with the ball.

He has two half-centuries already this World Cup, and you’d be a brave man to bet against him finishing it with a few more.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.