The controversial batsman, whose accusations of "bullying" in the England camp last year caused consternation within the cricket community, will join the BBC in Australia after being left out of England's World Cup squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Test Match Special team at the World Cup," Pietersen said. "I really enjoyed having a go at some commentary during the Big Bash and it will be good to return to Australia for the climax of what should be a really exciting tournament.”

Coverage of the tournament begins at 9:45pm on Friday 13th February, with coverage of the opening game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. TMS will be live on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra throughout the tournament, while Sky Sports will be showing live television coverage on Sky Sports 2, rebranded as Sky Sports World Cup.

ITV and ITV4 will broadcast World Cup highlights every night throughout the tournament.