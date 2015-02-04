Kevin Pietersen joins Test Match Special for Cricket World Cup coverage
The former England batsman will be a regular guest alongside Jonathan Agnew and co for this year's Cricket World Cup
Kevin Pietersen will be a regular guest on BBC radio's Test Match Special during this year's Cricket World Cup.
The former England captain will join the regular commentary team, including Jonathan Agnew and Geoffrey Boycott, from the quarter final onwards.
The controversial batsman, whose accusations of "bullying" in the England camp last year caused consternation within the cricket community, will join the BBC in Australia after being left out of England's World Cup squad.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the Test Match Special team at the World Cup," Pietersen said. "I really enjoyed having a go at some commentary during the Big Bash and it will be good to return to Australia for the climax of what should be a really exciting tournament.”
Coverage of the tournament begins at 9:45pm on Friday 13th February, with coverage of the opening game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. TMS will be live on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra throughout the tournament, while Sky Sports will be showing live television coverage on Sky Sports 2, rebranded as Sky Sports World Cup.
ITV and ITV4 will broadcast World Cup highlights every night throughout the tournament.