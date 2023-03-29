IPL 2023 on TV in UK: Indian Premier League cricket schedule
Your guide to the remainder of the IPL 2023 season, including live TV coverage in the UK and full schedule.
The Indian Premier League is ready for lift off with the 16th edition of the franchise tournament – and a return to the home-and-away format.
Following three seasons of COVID-related disruption, bio-secure bubbles are now in the past and teams will play in front of their homes fans across the nation in the weeks to come.
Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will be determined to build a head of steam after recording their maiden title in 2022.
England international Sam Curran enters the tournament as the highest price star, worth £1.85 million. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are all among the 15 England stars taking part in the IPL this year.
Fans across the world will be excited to see their heroes in short-format action once again with another big tournament in store.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the IPL 2023 on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.
How to watch IPL on TV and live stream
You can watch IPL games live on DAZN or Sky Sports in 2023, giving UK viewers more choice than ever before.
All the matches are available via a standard DAZN membership which costs just £9.99 per month for an annual subscription. Or you can sign up for a one-month pass only.
Fans can also tune into Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
IPL 2023 TV schedule
All UK time. All matches shown on DAZN and Sky Sports.
Friday 31st March
Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Ahmedabad)
Saturday 1st April
Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mohali)
Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Lucknow)
Sunday 2nd April
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Hyderabad)
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Bengaluru)
Monday 3rd April
Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Chennai)
Tuesday 4th April
Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Delhi)
Wednesday 5th April
Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Guwahati)
Thursday 6th April
Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Kolkata)
Friday 7th April
Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Lucknow)
Saturday 8th April
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (11am, Guwahati)
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Mumbai)
Sunday 9th April
Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Ahmedabad)
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (3pm, Hyderabad)
Monday 10th April
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Bengaluru)
Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Delhi)
Wednesday 12th April
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Chennai)
Thursday 13th April
Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mohali)
Friday 14th April
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Kolkata)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Saturday 15th April
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (11am, Bengaluru)
Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (3pm, Lucknow)
Sunday 16th April
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mumbai)
Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Ahmedabad)
Monday 17th April
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Bengaluru)
Tuesday 18th April
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Hyderabad)
Wednesday 19th April
Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Jaipur)
Thursday 20th April
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Mohali)
Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Delhi)
Friday 21st April
Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Chennai)
Saturday 22nd April
Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (11am, Lucknow)
Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings (3pm, Mumbai)
Sunday 23rd April
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Bengaluru)
Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Kolkata)
Monday 24th April
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Hyderabad)
Tuesday 25th April
Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Ahmedabad)
Wednesday 26th April
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Bengaluru)
Thursday 27th April
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Jaipur)
Friday 28th April
Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Mohali)
Saturday 29th April
Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (11am, Kolkata)
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Delhi)
Sunday 30th April
Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (11am, Chennai)
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Mumbai)
Monday 1st May
Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Lucknow)
Tuesday 2nd May
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Ahmedabad)
Wednesday 3rd May
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Mohali)
Thursday 4th May
Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (11am, Lucknow)
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Hyderabad)
Friday 5th May
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Jaipur)
Saturday 6th May
Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (11am, Chennai)
Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Delhi)
Sunday 7th May
Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Ahmedabad)
Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Jaipur)
Monday 8th May
Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (3pm, Kolkata)
Tuesday 9th May
Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Mumbai)
Wednesday 10th May
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Chennai)
Thursday 11th May
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Kolkata)
Friday 12th May
Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mumbai)
Saturday 13th May
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Hyderabad)
Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Delhi)
Sunday 14th May
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Jaipur)
Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Chennai)
Monday 15th May
Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Ahmedabad)
Tuesday 16th May
Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Lucknow)
Wednesday 17th May
Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Dharamshala)
Thursday 18th May
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Hyderabad)
Friday 19th May
Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Dharamshala)
Saturday 20th May
Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (11am, Delhi)
Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Kolkata)
Sunday 21st May
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am, Mumbai)
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Bengaluru)
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.