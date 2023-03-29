Following three seasons of COVID-related disruption, bio-secure bubbles are now in the past and teams will play in front of their homes fans across the nation in the weeks to come.

The Indian Premier League is ready for lift off with the 16th edition of the franchise tournament – and a return to the home-and-away format.

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will be determined to build a head of steam after recording their maiden title in 2022.

England international Sam Curran enters the tournament as the highest price star, worth £1.85 million. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are all among the 15 England stars taking part in the IPL this year.

Fans across the world will be excited to see their heroes in short-format action once again with another big tournament in store.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the IPL 2023 on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.

How to watch IPL on TV and live stream

You can watch IPL games live on DAZN or Sky Sports in 2023, giving UK viewers more choice than ever before.

All the matches are available via a standard DAZN membership which costs just £9.99 per month for an annual subscription. Or you can sign up for a one-month pass only.

Fans can also tune into Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

IPL 2023 TV schedule

All UK time. All matches shown on DAZN and Sky Sports.

Friday 31st March

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Ahmedabad)

Saturday 1st April

Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mohali)

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Lucknow)

Sunday 2nd April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Hyderabad)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Bengaluru)

Monday 3rd April

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Chennai)

Tuesday 4th April

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Delhi)

Wednesday 5th April

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Guwahati)

Thursday 6th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Kolkata)

Friday 7th April

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Lucknow)

Saturday 8th April

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (11am, Guwahati)

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Mumbai)

Sunday 9th April

Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Ahmedabad)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (3pm, Hyderabad)

Monday 10th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Bengaluru)

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Delhi)

Wednesday 12th April

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Chennai)

Thursday 13th April

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mohali)

Friday 14th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Kolkata)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Saturday 15th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (11am, Bengaluru)

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (3pm, Lucknow)

Sunday 16th April

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mumbai)

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Ahmedabad)

Monday 17th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Bengaluru)

Tuesday 18th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Hyderabad)

Wednesday 19th April

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Jaipur)

Thursday 20th April

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Mohali)

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Delhi)

Friday 21st April

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Chennai)

Saturday 22nd April

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (11am, Lucknow)

Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings (3pm, Mumbai)

Sunday 23rd April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Bengaluru)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Kolkata)

Monday 24th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Hyderabad)

Tuesday 25th April

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Ahmedabad)

Wednesday 26th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Bengaluru)

Thursday 27th April

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Jaipur)

Friday 28th April

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Mohali)

Saturday 29th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (11am, Kolkata)

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Delhi)

Sunday 30th April

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (11am, Chennai)

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Mumbai)

Monday 1st May

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Lucknow)

Tuesday 2nd May

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Ahmedabad)

Wednesday 3rd May

Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Mohali)

Thursday 4th May

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (11am, Lucknow)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Hyderabad)

Friday 5th May

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Jaipur)

Saturday 6th May

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (11am, Chennai)

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Delhi)

Sunday 7th May

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Jaipur)

Monday 8th May

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (3pm, Kolkata)

Tuesday 9th May

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Mumbai)

Wednesday 10th May

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Chennai)

Thursday 11th May

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Kolkata)

Friday 12th May

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mumbai)

Saturday 13th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Hyderabad)

Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Delhi)

Sunday 14th May

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Jaipur)

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Chennai)

Monday 15th May

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Ahmedabad)

Tuesday 16th May

Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Lucknow)

Wednesday 17th May

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Dharamshala)

Thursday 18th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Hyderabad)

Friday 19th May

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Dharamshala)

Saturday 20th May

Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (11am, Delhi)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Kolkata)

Sunday 21st May

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am, Mumbai)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Bengaluru)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.