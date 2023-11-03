Their most recent victory came against Sri Lanka and was their most devastating - a 302 run win, which is the fourth largest margin of victory in ODI history.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been the most exciting team of the tournament. An explosive batting line-up has seen them break the record for the most sixes ever hit in a World Cup, and taken them to a tally of six wins from seven matches. Their only defeat so far came in a shock loss to the Netherlands.

South Africa will be desperate to bat first, having put up mammoth scores when batting before their opponents. The two times they have had to chase, they have lost one (against the Dutch) and snuck home by one wicket against Pakistan.

When is India v South Africa?

India v South Africa will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

India v South Africa UK time

India v South Africa will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v South Africa on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

How to live stream India v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v South Africa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v South Africa key player to watch

Temba Bavuma & Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

South Africa’s opening batters have the toughest job in world cricket ahead of them - facing the Indian fast bowlers.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the most fearsome, borderline perfect, seam-bowling attack in the world - and it is up to De Kock and Bavuma to see them off and give the rest of their powerful batting line-up the chance to shine later in the innings.

