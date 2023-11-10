The Netherlands need the unlikeliest of victories in order to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but reality dictates that anything other than a comprehensive win for India will be a shock.

That’s paying no disrespect to the Dutch, who recorded two wins across the tournament and gained a number of fans along the way, but the powerhouse that is India at the moment is such that no other team in the world appears close to them.

In their last match, Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries, and the subplot of when he will go on to hold the record outright will rumble on in every match until he manages the feat. Starting with the Dutch on Sunday.

When is India v Netherlands?

India v Netherlands will take place on Sunday 12th November 2023.

India v Netherlands UK time

India v Netherlands will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

How to live stream India v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Netherlands key player to watch

Scott Edwards (Netherlands)

A left-field choice, but if the Dutch are to have any chance of being competitive, they must combat India’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Edwards, the Netherlands' captain, is the best player of spin in their team, and will need to have the match of his life if he is to guide Holland to an almighty upset.

