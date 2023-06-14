How to Win the Ashes is a brand new documentary highlighting the stories behind some of the most memorable moments in recent Ashes history, told by the stars who were there.

Ashes fever is building and the BBC is offering viewers the perfect opportunity to get set ahead of the first ball being bowled in anger at Edgbaston.

England captain Ben Stokes is among an all-star cast of current players and former heroes, including Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Andrew Strauss, Steve Smith and Glenn McGrath, who come forward to tell their sides of the stories that have been etched into cricket lore.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the new How to Win the Ashes documentary, from the release date and time to what the show covers.

How to Win the Ashes will be shown at 7pm on Thursday 15th June 2023 on BBC Two.

The documentary is already available to watch via BBC iPlayer.

What is How to Win the Ashes about?

The official synopsis for the show states: "Unearthing stories from the most unforgettable series, this documentary takes a deep dive into one of sport’s fiercest rivalries, examining what it takes to lift the most famous trophy in cricket, the Ashes urn.

"Through in-depth interviews with cricket legends including Ben Stokes, Jimmy Anderson and Glenn McGrath, How to Win the Ashes relives the on-field heroics which captured a nation’s imagination and lifts the lid on the behind-the-scenes turmoil, revealing a darker side to the pursuit of success.

"First-hand accounts from former England captain Andrew Strauss, fast bowler Simon Jones and Australian legends McGrath and Adam Gilchrist help peel back the layers of the 2005 series as England ended nearly 20 years of Ashes hurt by defeating an Australian team blessed with greats.

More like this

"On the eve of an Ashes series on English soil, this documentary provides the perfect prelude for what promises to be a spectacular sporting contest."

In addition to the documentary, there will be eight in-depth podcasts with players lifting the lid on their greatest Ashes performances. Episodes will be available daily from Wednesday 7th June.

Jimmy Anderson gives his insight into the memorable Trent Bridge 2013 Test, Mitchell Johnson explains how he terrorised England batters during the 2013/14 series, Ben Stokes talks us through his record-breaking Headingley 2019 innings and Steve Smith explains how he averaged over 110 in the 2019 series.

Stuart Broad relives his astonishing 8-15 at Trent Bridge 2015, Sir Alastair Cook takes us back to 2010/11 when he was Player of the Series as England won in Australia, Glenn McGrath tells us how he first tore through England in 1997, and Simon Jones lifts the lid on England’s unforgettable 2005 triumph.

How to Win the Ashes trailer

Check out the How to Win the Ashes trailer below:

How to Win the Ashes airs at 7pm on Thursday 15th June on BBC Two and is available on BBC iPlayer now.

