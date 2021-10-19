England v West Indies T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live on TV, UK time

England begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a grudge match clash against West Indies live on Sky Sports this week.

Advertisement

West Indies are the current reigning champions after snatching the 2016 title away from England in the last over of the final game.

Eoin Morgan’s men took an 18-run lead into the last over but West Indies’ batter Carlos Brathwaite stepped up to knock four sixes in four balls to steal victory with two deliveries to spare.

Morgan is without key players such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for this tournament, but still boasts one of the strongest squads in the competition.

England sit top of the ICC T20I rankings heading into the tournament which is being held in Dubai, while West Indies have sunk to No.9 in the world, behind Afghanistan, and haven’t won back-to-back T20 series’ since their World Cup victory in 2016.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the T20 World Cup including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

T20 World Cup squads 2021: Confirmed list of players

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time does England v West Indies start at T20 World Cup?

England v West Indies starts at 3pm UK time on Saturday 23rd October 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

Watch England v West Indies at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch England v West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 2:30pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.