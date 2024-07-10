England return to red-ball action for the first time since their ill-fated tour of India in the first quarter of 2024.

Captain Ben Stokes led his team to victory in the first Test in Hyderabad before slumping to four consecutive defeats.

England will now take on West Indies on British soil as they seek to rediscover some form.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details and lunch, tea and stumps during the England v West Indies 2024 series.

When is lunch in England v West Indies series?

England v West Indies will break for lunch at 1pm UK time.

Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the second session.

When is tea in England v West Indies series?

England v West Indies will break for tea at 3:40pm UK time.

Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.

When is stumps in England v West Indies series?

England v West Indies will close each day at 6pm UK time.

England v West Indies on TV and live stream

You can watch the England v West Indies Test series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Test series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

