England have won one and lost three of their first four group stage matches, and in effect, now must win all their remaining games to make the semis. There is a chance you can qualify with five wins and four losses from your nine group games, but it's not a position you want to be in.

Sri Lanka should be beaten, but they've been in good shape with the bat so far this tournament and against an England team shot of confidence, it's anyone’s guess as to what we're about to see in Bengaluru.

When is England v Sri Lanka?

England v Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

England v Sri Lanka UK time

England v Sri Lanka will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is England v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Jos Buttler (England)

Crunch times call for crunch players. Buttler is arguably England's greatest white-ball player of all time, and his legacy will not be harmed regardless of the outcome of this World Cup. He has achieved too much for that to be the case. Nevertheless, England need their captain to perform, and they need it now.

