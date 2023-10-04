The defending champions enter this fixture as favourites. The two sides completed a four-match ODI series less than a month ago, which England won 3-1.

For the tournament opener, New Zealand will be missing their talismanic captain Kane Williamson, who continues to recover from a knee injury, and their lead bowler Tim Southee is also a doubt having undergone surgery on a fractured thumb.

England, on the other hand, enter the fixture with a full bill of health and all six of their seam bowlers to choose from, presenting head coach Matthew Mott with the only real selection dilemma entering the first match.

England currently hold both the men’s ODI and T20 World titles, a feat that no other team in history has achieved. As they kick off in India, they are six weeks away from potentially extending their era-defining legacy one step further.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v New Zealand on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is England v New Zealand?

England v New Zealand will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v New Zealand UK time

England v New Zealand will start at 9:30am UK time.

What TV channel is England v New Zealand on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v New Zealand on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v New Zealand key player to watch

Joe Root (England)

England’s top run scorer in the 2019 World Cup win, Joe Root, enters the 2023 tournament a man out of form after scores of six, zero, four and 29 in an out-of-character display against New Zealand in the most recent series.

Root is the player that makes England tick. If he does well, so does the team. And if he doesn’t do well, England will find themselves in uncharted territory.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.