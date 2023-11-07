But despite the match being played between the two basement boys, it is far from a dead rubber, with the top eight teams from this World Cup qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

England, in all likelihood, will need to win both of their remaining matches to qualify. However, despite losing their last five games, England have been reluctant to make any changes, with Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook and Sam Curran all sitting out their recent defeats.

It appears, rather than sending in the kids to gain some experience, a decision has been made that those who made the mess will be left to clear it up, rather than dish out any further scars to careers that are in their early stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Netherlands on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is England v Netherlands?

England v Netherlands will take place on Wednesday 8th November 2023.

England v Netherlands UK time

England v Netherlands will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is England v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Netherlands key player to watch

Ben Stokes (England)

Scheduled to have knee surgery as soon as the World Cup ends, there are many people scratching their heads as to why, with England officially out of the competition, Stokes isn’t on the first plane home and getting surgery now rather than later.

However, Stokes has chosen to stay on, and all fingers will be crossed that he gets through the remainder of the competition without aggravating it further.

